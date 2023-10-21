Ask Susan: What do I do about struggling KiwiSaver?

Susan Edmunds is Stuff's Money Editor. Send your questions to susan.edmunds@stuff.co.nz

Can I 100% trust that my mortgage broker is getting the best deals for me with the banks? How do I assess if I've got a good broker?

In my experience, the real value from mortgage advisers comes (maybe the clue is in the name) in the advice they give rather than the deals they get.

It can be really helpful to have an adviser go through your application with you to point out any areas that you need to work on before you apply to a bank. They can also advise on which lenders are likely to be more receptive to a deal like yours, and where you can get things like cashback offers.

For first-home buyers, they can be a big support through the process, answering questions about what is happening and advising on what to expect.

They don’t necessarily always have access to rates that are hugely cheaper than you can negotiate yourself.

Katrina Shanks, chief executive of Financial Advice NZ, which represents mortgage advisers, says a good adviser should be able to help you with things like the structure of the mortgage.

“For example should you look at a term of 10 or 15 years and also whether it should be all fixed or a mix of fixed and floating. A good broker will have spent the time to understand your needs and provide relevant options for you to consider. You would also expect a good broker to be able to assist a first-time buyer to navigate all their options in relation to KiwiSaver and government funding which is available.”

Whether you’re working with a broker or directly with a bank, it’s my opinion that it’s this sort of thing – working out how you can more quickly pay a loan off or helping you to hit a particular goal – that matters more over time than whether, for example, you got a rate that was 15bps cheaper than advertised.

I’m disillusioned with my KiwiSaver struggling to move ahead despite me paying 8% into it. Should I drop to the minimum contribution until the markets start to pick up?

Markets have been going through a bumpy patch lately – thanks in part to higher interest rates.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said he expected things to start to improve when central banks moved to cut interest rates.

In the meantime, as long as you can afford to, I would suggest keeping your repayments at their current level.

When you invest in KiwiSaver, you’re buying units. When markets are down, your contribution will buy more of those units. When things pick up again, you’ll own more units to increase in value, which will leave you in a much better position.

People sometimes compare it to supermarket shopping – if something you need to buy regularly is on special, you probably stock up. The same sort of principle applies here.