Why rushing into investing in property may not be your best bet

Hannah McQueen is a financial adviser, chartered accountant fellow, personal finance author, and the founder of enable.me – financial strategy and coaching, now part of AdviceFirst.

OPINION: Less than 30 minutes after Labour conceded, I started fielding messages from clients saying they were ready to focus on growing wealth, and in many instances, this meant buying an investment property.

For those, the election result triggered a sense of optimism and belief that the economic tides have now turned or will start to turn faster.

In some cases, the election result has the potential to help boost financial circumstances. But in other cases, the financial impact won’t be as much as you might expect.

After all, a change in government isn’t magically going to make mortgage rates drop, or mean inflation will disappear. But for many, it creates a shift of mindset – which from a behavioural economic perspective can be more powerful than a pay rise.

While the incoming government has promised to get inflation under control, this may not happen any quicker than it already was.

It’s not lost on anyone that there are still some inflationary pressures within National’s tax policy that will work against the goal of pushing interest rates down, which they are going to have to combat somehow if they want to deliver on their promises.

This will likely mean high living costs and interest rates for a while yet and means you are going to have to work harder to get ahead: challenging conditions call for more focus and a tighter execution of a strategy.

So where do you start if you don’t yet have a financial plan or strategy in place?

tynyuk/123rf Property investment isn’t something that should be done blindly.

Depending on what your situation is, there will be different things that are possible and different strategies that will be effective for you.

For example, if you are sinking or going backwards, my focus would be on stabilising your financial situation. We’d be looking at where you can cut any and all costs. We would fight to get you to a cash surplus, so we can then more deliberately pay down your debts. We don’t muck around when you are sinking. We get you on a financial detox, make big moves and get to work quickly.

If you’re “floating” it means you are not going backwards, but nor are you getting ahead particularly fast. You might have a good income, but you aren’t making much progress relative to that income.

Most of my clients in this category are best described as “comfortably inefficient”. The strategy for those who are floating is different to those who are sinking. Here, we optimise: looking at where you can minimise inefficiencies by removing fritter to bolster your cash surplus so you can start working towards paying off your mortgage faster as well as growing wealth through leverage.

If you’re financially “flying” then we determine in what direction you are moving. Many of those who have a great cash surplus are still blind to their progress. Despite great income and savings rates, you are still not growing wealth at the rate you could. Where there is an opportunity to fly higher or aim higher, we want you to understand this – to help identify and maximise your wealth potential.

For anyone who is currently considering property investing, please do not do this blindly. Get clear on the problem you are trying to solve, the size of the problem, and how long you have to solve it.

For example, you might be $500,000 short on your retirement savings, and at your current rate of spending, you will run out of money in 10 years’ time. Here, the problem is a $500,000 shortfall and we have 10 years to address it. Not all properties are likely to solve this problem or within the timeframe you need, and even if they did, you might not be able to hold that property long enough to achieve the gain you want, because the hold costs are too high.

How you get ahead will depend on your financial strategy. Your strategy needs to be designed for where you are starting from (whether you are sinking, floating or flying), your goals, timeframes and tendencies.

A good strategy makes progress, adjusts as conditions (personal and economic) change, and never relies on being favoured to make progress. A better financial strategy finds opportunity when conditions are hard and still pulls you ahead.