Ask Susan: Is now the right time to bail on KiwiSaver?

Here's what you need to know to get your KiwiSaver account working for you.

I retired in 2019 with a healthy KiwiSaver balance and still contributing a small sum towards it on monthly basis. Currently I live a comfortable life and there is no need to withdraw my KiwiSaver funds. However, due to its mediocre performance over the past few years I am seriously considering closing the KiwiSaver account and investing the funds in a term deposit which I feel would create better returns for me as banks such as ASB are currently offering 6.1%. What should I do?

The last few years have been a bit choppy for investment markets and even conservative KiwiSaver and other funds have suffered. I know my own KiwiSaver fund slid in the year to October last year but has since picked up again.

Generally, I would caution people about getting money out of a fund when it’s not doing well – unless you really have to.

David Boyle, who is head of sales at Mint Asset Management, said the key is how long you have until you really need the money.

If you take the money out now, you’ll lock in any loss that the fund has made.

“With interest rates for term deposits now reaching their peak, much comes back to how will managed funds perform in the future?”

He says there’s also no guarantee that term deposit rates will stay at their current levels. You might find in a few years’ time the return you are getting has dropped back again, and the fund you are in has powered away.

He says over time – five years or more – you should do well in KiwiSaver. But if you are losing sleep over your fund’s returns, you could split the money and have some in term deposits, too.

I have a KiwiSaver account and I've thought for a few years something doesn't seem to add up. A few weeks ago, I picked it up again. On the opening cover of my KiwiSaver account, I saw written in bold “do you want to open another managed fund?” It became clear that a managed fund’s unit price is considerably less than a normal KiwiSaver fund. This is the closest explanation I have to my issue. I worked overseas for five years where I was able to save a large amount of money contributing to an excess of $100,000. So the majority of my balance is voluntary contributions. Yet after eight years I have approximately $6000 over my total voluntary contributions. I have tried to approach differing accountants, lawyers and financial advisers for help. What I would like to do is have my account thoroughly checked even maybe an audit. Can you advise me?

I think there are a couple of different issues here.

One is that funds’ unit prices vary depending on the value of the investments they contain. Different managed funds have a different mix, and so can end up with different unit prices. It doesn’t necessarily mean investors are getting a better deal in one or the other.

“Funds have a unit price, so that all money going into and out of the fund, and every investment, can be accounted for,” Sam Stubbs, founder of KiwiSaver scheme Simplicity, says.

“Every investment in the fund is re-valued every day, and the total value of all investments, less fees and any tax, is rolled up into a unit price daily.

“Each fund typically starts life with a unit price of $1. It then goes up and down with the value of the investments, less the fund managers fees and expenses. It is re-calculated daily. And each fund is different, as the investments and fees are different. Any new investor pays the unit price on the day they invest. So if the unit price is, say, $2 and they have $100 to invest, they get 50 units.

“The unit price is calculated by the fund managers’ administrator daily, and audited regularly for accuracy. And if it’s ever wrong the fund manager has a duty to put it right.”

He said accurate unit pricing was something fund managers and their auditors took seriously.

“Regarding the request for an audit, that will have already happened for the fund, and the fund manager should be able to explain the difference between the KiwiSaver and non-KiwiSaver fund. There should no big difference between a KiwiSaver and investment fund if the investments and fees are the same, although tax treatment is a little different, and it is possible that investments are bought and sold for each fund at a different price. But the differences are not typically large."

It is hard to know what sort of returns you should have been able to expect on a $100,000 investment over the past eight years, without knowing what fund you are in but $6000 does seem low. I understand your fund manager said it was due to weakness in the share market. You should be able to go back to your provider and ask them for a rundown of the performance of your investment and how your returns have played out.