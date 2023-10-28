Here's how you could better take the financial controls

David Boyle is head of sales and marketing at Mint Asset Management.

OPINION: Information is a funny thing. I have learnt over the years that even when you get the best possible factually-based information, it doesn’t always mean you end up doing the right thing for yourself.

We all know eating less of the fun stuff, and more of the green stuff, is better for us.

We also know that exercising regularly helps us as well. However, despite all this knowledge, it’s fair to say I could do a lot better in both areas. But, without seeing the immediate impact of what I am doing today, it makes it very hard to change my behaviour now to improve my future self and wellbeing.

To help illustrate my point in a more positive way, let me give a recent example of how getting good quality visual information about the impact of my behaviour has changed what I do almost instantly, because I can easily see and understand the benefits.

We recently installed solar panels and a battery system for our home. I must admit I was not the instigator and, to be honest, had to spend quite a bit of time and research before we eventually had them installed.

Until then my interest in our power, like most Kiwis, only went as far as looking at the bill and saying: “Wow, we spent that much?!” then forgetting about it until a repeat the next month. I put the blame for this partly down to the bill itself, which almost requires a PhD in jargon-busting to decipher it.

Without getting into the detail, the big change for me with solar came from a simple app from our new provider, which made our actions really easy to follow.

By simply opening the app I can see how much energy we are producing via the panels and whether it’s going into the house, battery, grid or all three. I can see how much power we have used over the day/week/month/year, how much power we used from our panels, what proportion was sold back to the grid and what power we needed from the grid, overnight for example.

Notwithstanding the positive benefits to the environment, it genuinely has been quite mesmerising. It has also got me to change my behaviour. The best example is turning the heating off earlier and changing when we heat the water cylinder. I changed my behaviour because I could see the positive impact the changes made to our power use in an instant.

I believe open banking could also be a significant contributor to improve your overall financial wellbeing and, in some cases, change your behaviour with money forever and here’s why.

Former commerce minister Kris Faafoi defended himself against criticism for not regulating open banking in May 2019.

But first what does open banking mean?

Consumer NZ provided a nice definition in an article last year, which stated: “Open banking gives consumers greater access to and control over their banking data. Consumers can share banking and credit card transaction data securely with trusted third parties, which provide applications and services that save time and money.” In other words, your financial data could one day all be in one place.

Instead of having to go into different websites, apps, statements and call centres to get your financial information it could one day all be delivered to you, together. Imagine the possibilities.

Imagine your own live personal financial dashboard

This could mean different things to different people but let me paint a picture that might just get your creative juices going. I love planes and have always been intrigued by the huge dashboard of information in front of the pilot, so they can fly the aircraft and arrive at their destination in one piece.

I would like my financial dashboard to look exactly like that, but have the instruments labeled to track my current financial position. And plot my future destination at the same time.

On one side of the dashboard, I would have all my liabilities like my credit card, mortgage, personal loans, food, power and wider cost of living activities. On the other side of the panel I would have all my savings, bank accounts, term deposits, KiwiSaver and other investments for specific future needs or purchases.

In the middle, of course, will be the throttle (being my income) that could include salary and wages, a second job, or income from other investments like a rental property. All of this information would go straight into the navigation equipment to tell me if I’m travelling in the right (or perhaps wrong) direction and what I need to do to get back on track.

How will this help you get safely to your chosen financial destination?

Good question. With all my spending and savings coming to life on different dials of my dashboard, it will tell me whether, if I keep travelling along the current flight path, I’m likely to end up in Ashburton, Fiji, or Hawaii. By that I mean I will know how much I will enjoy my retirement years based on my current flight plan.

Think about it as a real-time financial plan, but with the ability to change your spending or saving habits and work out, by applying some small changes, how this might impact your overall outcome when you reach retirement.

Imagine having your own financial crystal ball

Open banking, I believe, could offer this to some degree if the information was collected in a safe environment. While not perfect (because you never know what storms may lie ahead) having your financial information in one place would help you track your spending habits, from large purchases like a car right through to how much you spend on flat whites a month. With this information, you could see the impact of changing your habits just a little, and how that might affect your financial destination.

If only there was a platform that could do that.

Sorted on steroids could be the answer

The trusted Sorted website, run by the Retirement Commission, is perfectly placed, in my opinion, to deliver this platform and help more Kiwis control their financial destination. It has most, if not all, of the navigation tools (calculators) already that could allow you to plug in your own live data to see how you are doing straight away.

Sorted was designed many years ago as a place that only sells financial goodness and has continued to be improved over the years to meet the changing needs around managing your money. Millions of Kiwis every year go to it for information and wisdom to help their specific money issues and it’s a trusted site, like no other in New Zealand. From my time at the Retirement Commission, I know many countries around the world saw it as a great tool to bring financial capability to life. Just imagine with a little investment from government how it could take Sorted V 2.0 through to V 20.0 and helping you to navigate a better financial future today.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide information and does not purport to give investment advice. Mint Asset Management is the issuer of the Mint Asset Management Funds. Download a copy of the product disclosure statement here.