Ask Susan: Do I pay tax when I withdraw KiwiSaver money?

Susan Edmunds is Stuff’s Money Editor. Send your questions to susan.edmunds@stuff.co.nz

I have recently turned 65. My KiwiSaver has been underperforming for the last couple of years. I have contacted ANZ, who put me on to a financial adviser. Everyone I speak to has said all KiwiSaver funds have been underperforming and never change when the market is down. I have just looked again today at mine and in the last year my contributions were $7458.77 but my investment loss was $9438.75. How long do I keep flogging a dead horse? My KiwiSaver is the OneAnswer Single Asset Australasian property fund and I have been in it 13 years and nine months. Given my age I should be in a more conservative fund but I have been too cautious about moving when everyone else tells me not to. I just believe that I will keep getting the same result if I keep doing the same thing.

My question is, if I change my KiwiSaver provider although there is no fee to change, how much will I end up paying in tax when I close one provider and start with another ie: Oneanswer over to Milford?

Thanks for your question. Single-asset funds like the one you are in can perform differently to more diversified funds, and be even more volatile, because they are focused on just one asset class.

I see in the most recent Morningstar data that the fund is down 6.1% over the last three months and 5.4% over the last year. On a ten-year basis, it has returned 1.8% a year. That's third best of the property funds but significantly less than a standard conservative or balanced fund.

You presumably had good reasons for choosing that fund at the time. It’s worth weighing up whether they still apply. You're right that the traditional advice is not to move funds when markets are down because it just locks in a loss – it becomes a little more nuanced if you’re considering shifting from a single-asset fund to a diversified option.

David Boyle, who is head of sales at Mint Asset Management, says there’s a real challenge to investing in one asset class.

“Property has had a torrid time over the last few years with Covid and rising interest rates. I would suggest without knowing what other investments they might have, before shifting funds they seek a little financial advice from licensed financial adviser.”

As for the tax implications, you won’t pay anything when you move from one provider to another. KiwiSaver contributions come from taxed income, and the returns made in KiwISaver are taxed, but withdrawals from the scheme are untaxed.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Contributions to KiwiSaver come from taxed income, and returns are taxed.

I have a conservative fund that has gone backwards, given I have retired early and only contributing the minimum, I would expect a small return in a year not a negative one. But my question is why isn't it being managed? Do fund managers just dump your funds into the appropriate split and leave them? Why aren't they put into fixed rate investment while the market slumps? Can't they see this? Given their supposed expertise, I think I could be a fund manager and do a better job looking after others’ savings.

Sam Stubbs, who founded KiwiSaver provider Simplicity, offers some explanation for why conservative funds have fallen in value recently.

“Conservative funds often invest in bonds that expire in five or 10 years’ time, in order to increase the long term return of the fund. Longer-term fixed interest typically pays more. However, bonds are re-valued daily, which means that if interest rates go up one day, they can lose some theoretical value, as any buyer on that day may be able to buy a bond with a higher interest rate. That makes any bond bought at a lower interest rates of lower theoretical value on that day.

“However, it’s important to realise that the bonds will get repaid 100% of their invested value when they mature. And you only lose money if you sell the investments before they mature. And along the way you will still get the interest rate you bought them at.

“So while a fund may lose theoretical value in holding bonds, it only becomes an actual loss if you sell the investments. By holding them, you will get your principal and some interest back. The impact of interest rate movements on the value of bonds is one of the most confusing things to explain in all of finance.

“And, in context, the last three years are the first time since the 1842 that bond markets globally have had three years of losses in a row. These are very unusual times.”

Some fund managers do take a much more hands-on approach to managing money than others.

Fund managers are usually either “active” or “passive” in their approach. Active managers work to produce a result that is better than the market will deliver. While some do a good job of this, not everyone does and not all the time. They also usually charge more for the service.

That’s why some people opt for passive investments, where the fund is just designed to track the performance of the market – and over time should deliver a solid result.