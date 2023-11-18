Ask Susan: What happens to KiwiSaver if I leave New Zealand?

If I leave New Zealand what happens with my KiwiSaver? I have an opportunity to consider in Europe.

If you’re leaving New Zealand permanently, you do have the option to withdraw your money from your KiwiSaver account.

After you’ve been overseas a year you can withdraw your contributions, your employer’s contributions, the $1000 kickstart if you got it, as well as any returns you’ve made, but you can't take out government contributions.

Depending on the rest of your financial situation, you might decide to apply to have your savings transferred to another superannuation scheme in your new country.

You don’t have to withdraw your KiwiSaver money though, and can leave it there while you work out what you’ll do in the long term. You'll still be charged fees in the meantime and you won’t be eligible for the government’s member tax credit of $521 a year, even if you contribute more than the $1042 required.

People moving to Australia can transfer theirmoney to an Australian suyperannuation schemne, but can’t withdraw it.

Susan Edmunds / Stuff Here's what you need to know to get your KiwiSaver account working for you.

I started my KiwiSaver in 2008 and have accumulated around $240,000. Last year I left New Zealand and returned to my homeland Germany, after 14 years in NZ. I’m not contributing any more to the KiwiSaver and it’s unlikely that I will return to NZ permanently. I still have a fairly large mortgage on property in NZ. It’s not a good time to sell at the moment. I might sell in a few years, when prices have gone up again.

My mortgage rate will increase from 5% to 7%-plus in February next year. My KiwiSaver is a balanced growth fund with Milford. It has performed decently historically but not very good over the last two years.

Should I withdraw my KiwiSaver and pay down a chunk of my mortgage? Or is it better to keep KiwiSaver as a diversified portfolio?

This is a difficult question to answer because of the inherent uncertainty about what the future might hold for your KiwiSaver fund, property prices and inteest rates.

Using the money to pay down your mortgage is a low-risk, tax-free guaranteed-return investment because you know that you’ll be able to save yourself a certain amount of interest this way. The higher interest rates go, the higher the potential payoff.

But you are potentially withdrawing your KiwiSaver money at a time where you’ve made a loss, and missing the opportunity to make the most of the recovery.

The answer probably comes down to your own risk appetite, your personal circumstances and what your plans are for the next few years.

David Boytle, head of sales at Mint Asset Managmenet, said the way you're thinking about your home could be applied to your KiwiSaver.

“It’s not a great time to realise those losses but it’s just harder to see them, I guess.

“I think this is where getting some personalised advice would really help their cause because without getting a clear picture on what the impact their decision might be, it’s a very hard question to answer. Next year there seem to be some strong signals interest rates might come back – at least a little - and this would generally be positive for assets like bonds and equities. And home values seem to be flat now with a view they might grow again as well. Perhaps taking a little more pain in the short term could be beneficial for both investments. But they should get some professional advice to help them work out what’s best for them.”