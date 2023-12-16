Why are we more willing to make losses on KiwiSaver?

We worry about losing money on our house but don’t always think about KiwiSaver the same way.

David Boyle is head of sales and marketing at Mint Asset Management.

OPINION: There have been a few times in my life when I have had to consider selling my home as things got tough financially.

Three that come to mind are when the interest rate on my first mortgage jumped from 18% to 22%; when we had two properties and had overextended ourselves; and, the most challenging of all, when we were confronted with a leaky home.

It’s Murphy’s Law that when you are confronted by the possibility of having to sell your home, the housing market is at its weakest and you’ll do everything you can to avoid selling up and realising that loss notwithstanding the emotional cost. Luckily, I was able to navigate my way around those challenges, but I was lucky.

Recently this became front of mind when a reader posed a question around selling down their KiwiSaver funds to pay off their mortgage (given the higher fixed mortgage rates) rather than riding out the storm.

Clearly, I wasn’t able to provide any financial advice but it really struck a chord for me. I thought it was a great analogy to highlight why selling your long-term investments in a down market is just as bad as selling your home, and even worse in some cases, depending on how long you have before accessing those funds.

There are a few reasons for this, and I hope I can show why it’s important to get some financial advice before making that decision. It could cost you thousands, or tens of thousands, of dollars that you could quite possibly avoid.

Why it’s easier to understand the value of property going down

Kiwis have a complete fascination and love affair with property and why not? It’s been one of the most subsidised, tax-efficient investment vehicles for years.

We have seen countless generations improve their long-term wealth with property and, given most of us either aspire to have, or already own, property, we feel somewhat of an expert in the matter and more in control.

Over the years I have been in financial services I have heard many so-called property experts say: “You can never lose money with property”. The trouble is, it’s a bit like going to the races where you only hear about the winners, most Kiwis don’t talk about the money they have lost on their own home or other property investments, but it happens all the time.

One of the most significant drivers of this is an unexpected event or where people have overextended themselves financially. Examples of an unexpected event might be a relationship breakup, loss of job or income, leaky home or, as we have recently experienced around the country, the impact of a major weather event.

Financial markets have impacted the values of property around the country and, while there are signs of things improving, many who were thinking about selling their house have put this on hold until the sun starts shining again. However, for those who couldn’t, they have likely realised a capital loss they never factored into their overall financial wellbeing.

Kiwis with mortgages have been doing everything they possibly can to avoid selling their house in a down market. In fact they have been willing to take on higher-cost debt, either by credit card or third-tier lending (which is incredibly expensive), so they don’t have to sell their home and I totally understand that behaviour.

Why Kiwis find it harder to understand the loss of value when it comes to managed funds and KiwiSaver

Over the past two years I have seen many investors take their hard-earned savings out of their managed funds (and for those who have access to their KiwiSaver as well) and pop their funds into a bank term deposit (TD) because pretty much all liquid investments, both nationally and globally, have gone down in value.

This has primarily been driven by the massive amounts of debt that countries took on board during Covid, global conflicts affecting prices of food and fuel, coupled with the high levels of inflation, which has caused most central banks around the world to raise cash rates at a speed we have never seen in my lifetime. This has generated, over a sustained period of time, negative returns. Just like your house.

But when it comes to these types of investments, people intuitively want to sell before the funds go down even further and get out before things get worse. So, they crystallise the loss by doing just that.

Look at an example of a $100,000 balanced fund that saw the value of the investment fall to $84,000 a loss of around 16%. No fun, but if you took the funds out now you would need a 19% return, after fees and tax, to get back to where you were before. A bank term deposit is unlikely to get you there any time soon or, for that matter, later because it’s likely TD rates over the next few years will be lower than they are now.

So, what should I do before making a real loss on my investments?

Everything depends on when you need the money you have invested. If you have to have it now, then you accept the loss and get on with life, just like you would if you had to sell your house.

But if you can wait, then get some advice, balance the decision of “now risk” and “later risk”, and ride out the market just like homeowners have tried to do. Having a fully diversified portfolio of investments will help spread that risk and that’s where getting an expert opinion on your own personal circumstances is literally worth its weight in gold.

The expert won’t be able to tell you what the future holds, but they may just save you making a terrible financial decision that you will regret for the rest of your life.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide information and does not purport to give investment advice. Mint Asset Management is the issuer of the Mint Asset Management Funds.