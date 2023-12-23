Ask Susan: Am I at risk of missing my first-home chance?

Susan Edmunds is Stuff’s Money Editor. Send your questions to susan.edmunds@stuff.co.nz

I am looking at buying my first house, are prices expected to go up with the new Government in power?

House prices are expected to go up next year, but that’s not all due to who is in power in Wellington. And you probably don’t have to worry about them rocketing away and leaving you behind.

Kelvin Davidson, chief economist at Corelogic, said it was still early days in the recovery and it was patchy.

He said key things driving the increase were a relatively small number of listings for buyers to choose from, slightly relaxed loan-to-value restrictions and responsible lending rules, flatter mortgage rates, a solid labour market and strong net migration.

But he said price rises could continue to be sluggish next year because affordability is still stretched, interest rates are high and there is the possibility that debt-to-income restrictions could be introduced.

"Change of Government seems to have had a sentiment effect for investors, but I’m not sure the vibe will translate into significantly more purchasing – rental yields are low, mortgage rates high, and significant top-ups still required,” he said.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post 30112023 photo DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Housing market. Generic houses in Wellington

I'm renting and my rent has increased heaps, why is this happening?

If it’s any consolation, it’s not just you. Rents have increased much more quickly than they normally do through the course of this year. In November, rents for new tenancies were up 5.5% on the year before.

Part of that is because of the increase in migration – a lot of people have come into the country and they all need somewhere to live.

It’s also been suggested that a drop in activity from investors recently has meant that fewer rental properties are coming on to the market. Rising wages generally also tend to flow through to higher rents, which we’ve seen in recent months.

What government assistance can I get to help with my cost of living, if I work a full-time job?

This is a really hard question to answer without knowing your personal situation.

Craig Renney, who is policy director at the Council of Trade Unions, said if you live alone, you might be able to get access to an accommodation support or temporary additional support payment if you are on a low income. The amount you can earn to qualify, and receive in support, depends on where in the country you are.

If you earn below $44,000 a year you might also get the independent earner tax credit. If you have children there is a wider range of support available to you through the Working for Families system – this can be available for households earning higher incomes, depending on how many kids you have.