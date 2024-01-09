Why we need to say goodbye to #girlmaths

There are too many of these sorts of stock images of ‘women and money’.

Bronwyn Taylor is an Auckland economist.

OPINION: If you missed it, #girlmaths came about on the radio here in New Zealand, when ZM radio hosts Fletch, Vaughan and Hayley helped a caller justify an $1000 handbag as “basically free” because the bag would be used regularly over time.

Next minute, #girlmaths has gone viral on social media, portrayed as an amusing social commentary on the internal calculations a woman might perform to support various dodgy personal finance decisions.

But #girlmaths is just a bit of fun, isn’t it?

Jokes about financial illiteracy amongst women are not new, but they are not funny. They are lazy and annoying at best, and very harmful at worst.

Although presented as light-hearted, this trend perpetuates the idea that women are irrational and incapable with managing their money.

Research by Brunel University and Starling Bank in 2021 found that there are stark inequalities in how women and men have been represented with money in visual media.

The study found that women are nearly four times as likely to be depicted as childlike with their money compared to men (15% compared to 4%), rising to more than half of images (52%) when looking at the "women and money” search term specifically.

This childlike representation is most evident in images of women enthusiastically placing their money in, or even hugging, piggy banks or savings jars.

Professor Shireen Kanji from Brunel University, co-author of the report, said: “Our analysis revealed clear differences in how men and women are represented with money, as well as a general lack of diversity. These depictions really matter. They negatively affect not only how people are treated, but also how they feel about themselves in terms of money, which is typically used to symbolise power, influence and freedom.”

We’ve seen significant effort poured into supporting gender diversity in economics and finance in recent years, including in New Zealand.

We celebrated the incredible work of Dr Claudia Goldin from Harvard University, who was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for her work on the gender wage gap and the evolution of women’s participation in the labour market.

It is unbelievably depressing that a harmful and ignorant trend like #girlmaths can get airtime.

Making light of financially irresponsible decisions is unhelpful for all New Zealanders. Rates of financial literacy are declining in New Zealand. Recent research by the Financial Services Council of New Zealand in 2022 found that around 86% of Kiwis are overconfident with their money, and only a minority of New Zealanders are financially literate (44%, down from 50% in 2020).

Viral trends like #girlmaths are likely to be sending signals that it’s OK to disengage from budgeting and careful financial decision-making – particularly amongst young people, who are more likely to turn to social media for financial advice.

A trend that encourages young people to disengage from their finances is problematic in the current economic climate, because Gen Zs and Millennials are disproportionately affected in their ability to plan for their financial futures.

Deloitte’s Global 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey found that half of Gen Zs and Millennials say they live pay check to pay check and worry they won’t be able to cover their expenses.

The New Zealand chapter of this global report found that nearly half of Kiwi Millennials say that concerns about day-to-day finances and longer-term financial future contribute a lot to feelings of anxiety or stress.

Across the ditch, research published last month by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) in Australia reveals that Gen Zs are increasingly anxious about their finances. ASIC’s survey found that almost 70% of Gen Zs report that their finances are a major cause for concern, more than any other age group.

ASIC’s research also found that:

Gen Zs have higher levels of personal debt and greater reliance on credit products than other generations

Gen Zs are more likely to be overwhelmed when considering their finances

Gen Zs are more likely to turn to social media for financial advice.

It would be remiss of me not to take the opportunity to point out that there is no evidence that girls are less capable at mathematics.

Nevertheless, while progress has been made, harmful stereotypes continue to perpetuate the idea that women are less capable in mathematics-related fields, and this can have a meaningful consequence for people’s self-beliefs, confidence and expectations, and therefore their futures.

Needless to say, #girlmaths cannot be doing anything to help us to make progress in the underrepresentation of women in STEM fields.

Normalising bad financial habits is so 2023. This is an open call to please give #girlmaths a hard pass as we head into the new year.