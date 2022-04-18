On the block:

New World owner Bradley Patton and former Baillie and Lewis Pharmacy owner Graham Lewis talk about what makes this shopping precinct so special.

It's a weekend morning in Invercargill and south city is quietly humming.

While the fortunes of this part of the city have ebbed and flowed one thing has remained constant: the people who live, work and shop here are generous and fiercely loyal, business owners say.

And many of them have been around long enough to know.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill to Bluff leg of Te Araroa Trail finished more than a decade after work began - total cost nearly $2m

* New Brighton has seen boom and bust - will the seaside suburb ever recapture its former glory?

* $1 billion dollar tourism goal shattered by Covid-19

* New owner of south Invercargill New World giving store a revamp



There's Graham Lewis, for example, who started at Baillie And Lewis Chemists on Martin St in about 1976, and New World owner Bradley Patton who bought the store from his parents and, as a boy, used to live across the road in what's now a Night 'n Day.

Next door, Daryle and Kim Blackler run the last South Island United Video, which has become somewhat of a community hub as they've diversified their business.

Then there are those like Sheryl Wood, who started her business SherylAnn's Place in south city, moved away, and came back; or Hair Mechanics owner Allister McKay, who quietly looks for ways to help the community.

Many business owners say they were drawn to south city because they saw a gap that wasn’t being filled for the south Invercargill community.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Hair Mechanics Barber Shop owner Allister “Fred" McKay says many in his community live week-to-week, so he looks for ways to help out, like shaving a couple of dollars off hair cuts for bigger families.

It’s the only concentrated business district south of Tweed St.

The last census counted 18, 000 people in the 9812 post code area alone.

At the centre of this community is South City Mall and it was the first of its kind when it opened in 1985.

Lewis recalls more than 30 applications to take on one of the mall's 18 stores.

It became home to BNZ Bank, a butcher a video store, the wildly-popular Copenhagen Cones, clothing stores and even a Mitre 10, among others.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Former Baillie and Lewis owner Graham Lewis was warned years ago that planter boxes in front of the store would be vandalised, but that never happened. “South City respect exists, for sure,” he says.

The closure of Ocean Beach freezing works at Bluff in 1991 left 1500 people without a job – many of them south Invercargill residents.

New jobs were hard to come by and many left the area while those who remained had less buying power and so, business began moving elsewhere.

Today, 13 of the stores in South City Mall are empty, and surrounding businesses say new tenants would bring more foot traffic while shoppers would like to see healthier food options and clothing retailers.

Mall owner Sam Lee has a vision to create a “one-stop playground” with entertainment for people of all ages.

He imagines parents bringing their children to buy ice creams or toys, and even perhaps an arcade, while he reckons an Asian supermarket may go down well in the area.

As Highlanders Sushi & Donburi manager Angeli Kim has found, shoppers initially apprehensive of something new have grown to like the healthy Asian cuisine.

Lee bought the property seven years ago with plans to upgrade and modernise the building, but this has proven expensive, with roof repairs alone costs $70,000.

Covid-19 had also stymied hopes of attracting new tenants, he said, with few people keen to start a new business during a pandemic.

Robyn Edie/Stuff New World Elles Road owner Bradley Patton with some memorabilia his family have collected during the years.

The Blacklers started United Video in the mall, but moved when the business outgrew its space.

The video library's current location on the east side of Elles Road is its fourth site in South City and Daryle Blackler says he wouldn't consider shifting from the area.

“There's nowhere else that would be as good.”

As streaming services replace DVD rentals, the Blacklers have adapted, selling incense sourced from Asia and the Pacific, lollies sourced from the United States and pop culture collectibles.

Stocking trading card games led to setting up games nights.

And while there may be fewer people visiting the store to rent movies, Blackler says he hasn’t seen much change in his customers.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Highlanders Sushi & Donburi has been open in South City Mall for almost four years. Manager Angeli kim says she enjoys popping in at the surrounding stores and chatting to regular customers.

As part of the businesses' diversification, Blackler has rented some of his store space to Unichem Southcity Pharmacy Steve Jo who's moved the pharmacy, Post Shop and Kiwibank across the road from South City Mall.

Vaccinations and Covid-19 testing are taking up focus for Jo as the advent of online shopping has made things tougher for retailers, but Jo says he's also seeing economic pressures takes their toll on regular customers.

“There's a massive income gap between north Invercargill and south Invercagill, and it's getting bigger. I’ve seen people not collecting medication or supplements because they're worried about money. Social disparity is the biggest thing impacting south city.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff United Video has become something of an institution in South City. Owner Daryle Blackler says there's nowhere else in Invercargill he would rather be.

Glasine's Café Bar and Gaming owner Matthew Smellie has been operating since 2000 and he too, would like to see more businesses move in.

“The key to this area is making sure we have a wide range of retailers. And the retailers need to be successful at what they're doing,” he says.

When Bradley and Rebecca Patton bought the Elles Road New World in 2016, Bradley's parents Barry and Marie Patton had already been running the business for more than 30 years.

Customers still send their regards to his parents. “It seems like everyone knows dad.”

Robyn Edie Laurie Rewcastle takes a walk past South City Mall on Elles Rd. Business owners say many shoppers have been shopping in the area for decades.

A limit on housing developments has capped the available customer base, but Patton hopes new developments planned for Kew Bowl and Tramway Rd will bring new families to the neighbourhood.

“A large part of our business comes from the fact that it's still convenient to shop here."

Like other business owners here, Patton regularly support local causes and events – whether it be serving on the Healthy Families Invercargill Leadership Group or collecting food bank donations.

He gives credit to New World and its owner-operator model that allows for stronger community connections.

“We're a community store, so we need to have connections with community groups.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff The South City New World looks out over the seemingly always-busy Elles Rd, which connects south Invercargill to the centre of Invercargill.

Like South Alive, which was established 10 years ago to restore pride in South Invercargill.

Almost every business owner here praises the urban rejuvenation project for reviving the area.

"They have really brought south Invercargill alive," Blackler offers.

What started as simply cleaning up the business district has grown into a community hub, supported by a community store and regular events like the popular Christmas street party.

South Alive chair Beryl Wilcox says helping people feel pride in their community improves their wellbeing.

“It's about creating a community space where people can feel comfortable."

The Invercargill Community Connections Charitable Trust is hoping to build on this with its Saving Grace Project which will turn a vacant church on Grace St into a dedicated community development space.

Owners say investing in south city's youngsters will help them build their lives to become the next generation of shoppers.