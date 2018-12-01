Tenants try to claim $50K from landlord after years in rat and mould infested house

A 19-year tenancy at a West Auckland property ended in the tenants claiming $50,000 in damages.

Mohammed and Praveen Karim were awarded $7000 by the Tenancy Tribunal in Waitakere after they lived for 19 years in a house where rats twice chewed through the plumbing and mould grew on the walls and windows.

But Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator Mark Benvie said the fact they stayed so long meant he could not avoid a feeling there was a "large element of opportunism in the claim".

A rat problem at the house was caused largely by the tenants' mess, the Tenancy Tribunal found (file photo).

Benvie also found the rat problem was likely caused by the Karims themselves after they left rubbish around the West Auckland section and let the grass on the property grow too long.

"I do not consider that the compensation sought, $50,000, would be fair or just because I consider that a significant allowance needs to be made for the tenants' contribution," he said.

The length of the Karims' tenancy is itself a rarity in New Zealand, where the average tenancy lasts just a year.

The Karims moved into the Glen Eden property in 1999. Benvie said there had been problems at the house since at least 2012.

There were holes in the floor, the curtains had not been replaced since 1999 and had "perished" over time, and wallpaper had come off the walls.

In 2010, plumbers who came to work on a hot cylinder at the property noted "the roof is in very bad condition and needs replacing".

"Despite receiving this advice in 2010, no work was done to replace the roof for the next seven years of the tenancy," Benvie said.

"It seems to me more probable than not that a roof in very bad condition and decayed flooring and framing contributed, at the very least, to dampness problems inside the house."

A social worker told the tribunal the Karims' daughter's health had suffered because of the condition of the property.

Landlord Oliver Ray Williams alleged in return that much of the mould was caused by "the tenants' substandard cleanliness", a claim Benvie upheld.

The Karims had allowed the grass to grow "very tall" around the house and their section was littered with rubbish, Benvie found.

Rats, which had chewed through the original plumbing fittings and then the replacement fittings, had caused a pond of water to form underneath the floor.

"This directly caused the water ponding issues under the house which in turn contributed to mould and dampness within the house."

Benvie awarded Williams $2060 in rent arrears and rubbish removal costs.

He declined to award exemplary damages – a type of fine awarded to punish bad behaviour – against Williams.

"I cannot wholly put to one side the unease that the timing of this application, in the context of the tenancy as a whole, leaves with me," he said.