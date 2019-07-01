The average home price in every American state – and what you get for your money

Latest QV figures show significant growth for Wellington, with nine suburbs now exceeding $1m in average value.

Fancy a move to the US? If you're feeling flush, Hawaii's an option. If you're not, West Virginia's the place to be.

We teamed up with Zillow to find the median home value of each of America's 50 states, including Washington, DC.

While there was some fluctuation from last year's numbers, the highest and lowest state medians are the same: West Virginia – the only state with a sub-$US100,000 ($NZ148,788) median – remains the cheapest, while Hawaii holds its position as the most expensive.

For some states, this median value is heavily impacted by the typical cost of a starter home. Additionally, many states include notoriously expensive metro areas that contribute to higher averages, including California's many coastal cities and Washington's unaffordable Seattle neighbourhoods due to the tech boom.

READ MORE:

* NZ house prices tipped to soar by 20pc over the next four years

* Big house price falls ahead in Australia, no lucky country for sellers

* Gisborne leads national house price growth as Auckland turnover falls

Last August, the median home listing price in the US was $US279,500. The most recent numbers, from April 2019, show a median home listing price of $US226,800.

WIKIPEDIA West Virginia is the only state with a median home value of less than $US100,000.

51. West Virginia – $US96,300 ($NZ143,261)

West Virginia ranks as the cheapest state to buy a house and is the only location with a median home value of less than $US100,000. The average cost is around $US96,000: For this price, interested buyers can find a forest green starter home in Lansing or a 3-bedroom home in Winfield.

Region Size Rank: 37

50. Oklahoma – $US123,500

Jumping above the $US100,000 mark, Oklahoma homes around the median value include a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Mead.

Region Size Rank: 28

49. Arkansas – $US126,800

Arkansas' median home value is close to $US127,000. Two homes close to that price include a $US126,900 house in Mountain Home, along with a one-level single-family home inMaumelle.

Region Size Rank: 32

SUPPLIED America's most expensive state for residential property: Hawaii.

48. Mississippi – $US128,400

For around $US128,000, interested buyers can purchase a home in Gulfport, Mississippi with a split-bedroom plan.

Region Size Rank: 31

47. Alabama – $US130,600

Like many other states, Alabama homes vary depending on the neighbourhood. Examples of homes around the $US130,600 median include a Greenville home built in 1903, a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in a Troy neighbourhood, and a completely renovated home nearby Alabama State University.

Region Size Rank: 23

46. Ohio – $US139,100

Homes priced around Ohio's median home value include a three-bedroom house in Wheelersburg and a one-bedroom home in Cincinnati.

Region Size Rank: 7

45. Kansas – $US140,800

Kansas' median home value is $US140,800. For $US140,000, interested buyers can purchase a 4-bedroom, 1.5 bath house in Kiowa, or a 2-story home in Kansas City for $US145,000.

Region Size Rank: 33

ISTOCK The tech boom has made San Francisco an expensive place to live.

44. Iowa – $US142,800

Homes in Iowa listed for around the median price of $US142,800 include a small, 2-bedroom brick home in Windsor Heights and a ranch-style house in West Point.

Region Size Rank: 30

43. Indiana – $US144,500

Close to Indiana's average home value, two $US145,000 properties are currently on the market: a 2-level home in Shelbyville and a 2-bedroom, 2-bath home in Indianapolis.

Region Size Rank: 15

42. Kentucky – $US144,800

Kentucky's median home value is also around $US145,000. Four examples, see this 3-bedroom home in Louisville, a spacious home built in 1880 in Cave City, and a 5-year-old home in Water Valley.

Region Size Rank: 26

41. Louisiana – $US145,900

In Louisiana, both a New Orleans apartment and a Martinville 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home are on the market for $US150,000 – roughly $US4,000 more than the state average of $US145,900.

Region Size Rank: 25

40. Michigan – $US151,700

In Michigan, both a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo in Grand Rapids and a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Portage are listed for $US152,000. An apartment in Detroit is also available for the same price.

Region Size Rank: 8

39. Missouri – $US161,500

In St Louis – one of Missouri's major cities – interested buyers can purchase a 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home or a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo. Outside the city, much more spacious properties are available, including a Van Buren home with two master bedrooms and a former motel in Cabool.

Region Size Rank: 18

38. Nebraska – $US164,900

Two suburban homes listed for $US166,000 – roughly $US1,000 more than the average value in Nebraska – include a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Chapman and a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Fairbury.

Region Size Rank: 38

37. South Carolina – $US166,300

In South Carolina, homes listed for prices close to the median vary depending on location to the beach. In Myrtle Beach, a home for $US166,900 is townhouse-sized; in Columbia, a home for $US166,500 has three bedrooms, a porch, and a pond in the backyard.

Region Size Rank: 24

36. Tennessee – $US166,900

Listed around Tennessee's median home value, a five-bedroom home in Memphis and a two-bedroom condo in Nashville are both on the market.

Region Size Rank: 17

35. Pennsylvania – $US173,200

Between $US173,000 and $US174,000, homes for sale in Pennsylvania include a townhouse in Philadelphia and a home in Herndon, a town on the Susquehanna River.

Region Size Rank: 6

34. Illinois – $US180,900

In Illinois, homes listed around $US180,000 vary depending on city and neighbourhood. In Chicago alone, $US180,000 can buy a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home, a studio apartment, or a Victorian residence intended to be a bed-and-breakfast.

Region Size Rank: 5

33. North Carolina – $US184,200

For $US184,900, interested buyers can purchase a condo in Charlotte, North Carolina. Other listings around the state median value include a home in the Blue Ridge Mountains and a townhome in Mooresville.

Region Size Rank: 10

32. Wisconsin – $US187,100

Homes with a sticker price close to the Wisconsin median include houses in Marengo and in Milwaukee. Both homes are listed for $US187,000 – $US100 less than the state average.

Region Size Rank: 20

31. Georgia – $US188,300

A Grovetown home is currently priced at Georgia's state average home value, while an Atlanta apartment is available for a few hundred dollars more.

Region Size Rank: 9

30. South Dakota – $US188,600

A five-bedroom home is currently on the market for $US189,000 in Scotland, South Dakota.

Region Size Rank: 46

29. New Mexico – $US195,700

A four-bedroom home joined New Mexico's available listings last month – the house is priced at $US195,500.

Region Size Rank: 36

28. Texas – $US196,700

For around $US196,500, properties in Texas range in size and location: a condo in South Padre, a San Antonio single-story house, and a suburban Dallas home.

Region Size Rank: 2

27. Vermont – $US201,700

An example of a Vermont home on the market for around $US200,000 is a ranch-style home for sale in Saint Albans.

Region Size Rank: 49

26. North Dakota – $US206,600

Currently, the only homes listed in North Dakota for around $US206,600 include units in Fargo.

Region Size Rank: 48

25. Wyoming – $US227,100

A ranch-style home is currently on the market for around the state's median home value price.

Region Size Rank: 51

24. Maine – $US232,600

Homes for sale in Maine between $US232,000 and $US235,000 include houses in Chelsea and New Canada – both with four bedrooms.

Region Size Rank: 41

23. Florida – $US233,300

A new home in Homosassa, Florida is currently listed for the median home value price. In addition – for just a few thousand dollars more – $US235,000 can buy a small house or a condo in Fort Lauderdale.

Region Size Rank: 4

22. Minnesota – $US235,700

Minnesota's median home value is $US235,700. For $US236,000, interested buyers can purchase a brownstone condo in Minneapolis or a five-bedroom house in Elbow Lake. The latter includes four smaller bedrooms in addition to the owner's suite.

Region Size Rank: 21

21. Delaware – $US237,300

Two homes currently on the market include a four-bedroom home in Dover and a historic townhouse in Wilmington. A two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Bethany Beach is also available for a similar price.

Region Size Rank: 45

20. Montana – $US237,500

Two homes listed in Montana for $US237,500 include a three-bedroom home in Hamilton and a two-bedroom home in Bozeman.

Region Size Rank: 44

19. Connecticut – $US243,700

Connecticut's median home value is $US243,700. For around that price, an apartment is available in Hartford and a four-bedroom home is available in Stratford.

Region Size Rank: 29

18. Arizona – $US252,900

A four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Phoenix is currently on the market for exactly $US252,900. Additionally, a $US252,500 home is for sale in San Tan Valley and a $US247,500 home is for sale in Yuma.

Region Size Rank: 16

17. Virginia – $US258,600

In recent years, both a four-bedroom home in Suffolk and a 3-bedroom home in Virginia Beach have sold for $US258,600.

Region Size Rank: 12

16. Idaho – $US265,400

In Twin Falls, Idaho, a five-bedroom home is currently on the market for$US266,000.

Region Size Rank: 39

15. New Hampshire – $US276,400

There are currently no homes listed on Zillow or Trulia close to New Hampshire's median home value; however, a $US276,400 home in Salem sold in the past few years.

Region Size Rank: 42

14. Rhode Island – $US280,600

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Providence is currently listed for close to the state's median price.

Region Size Rank: 43

13. Maryland – $US290,000

For the state median price of $US290,000, interested homeowners can view homes in Baltimore and Annapolis.

Region Size Rank: 19

12. Nevada – $US293,500

Nevada's real estate market currently offers a 3-bedroom home in Las Vegas for $US293,500, along with a 3-bedroom condo in Reno.

Region Size Rank: 35

11. New York – $US298,100

In New York – for prices around the state's median – interested buyers can purchase an apartment in Queens or a four-bedroom home in Pittsford, a suburb of Rochester.

Region Size Rank: 3

10. Alaska – $US309,500

For around the state's median of $US309,500, homes are currently on the market in Kodiak, Anchorage, and Juneau, Alaska.

Region Size Rank: 47

9. New Jersey – $US327,700

For around $US327,500, interested buyers can purchase a condo in Wildwood or a four-bedroom home in the suburbs of Cherry Hill.

Region Size Rank: 11

8. Utah – $US341,600

Two new, single-family homes in Vineyard are available for around Utah's median home price. One features four bedrooms, while the other features three.

Region Size Rank: 34

7. Oregon – $US346,000

In Oregon, condos in Portland are listed for $US345,000 – including a one-bedroom, one-bathroom complex in Irvington and a two-bedroom, two-bathroom in Goose Hollow. Additionally, a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is available in Bend.

Region Size Rank: 27

6. Colorado – $US379,300

For around $US379,000, properties around the state of Colorado vary: a small, 2-bedroom house in Denver, a mountain retreat in Bayfield, a suburban home in Colorado Springs, and an empty lot in Alamosa.

Region Size Rank: 22

5. Washington – $US385,800

In Seattle, Washington, there are several apartments, co-ops, and condos listed for around $US385,000 – including a condo downtown. A small house is also available in the area for the same price, along with a larger home in the suburbs of Vancouver, Washington (which borders Portland, Oregon).

Region Size Rank: 13

4. Massachusetts – $US407,700

For around $US410,000, interested buyers can view a newly-renovated, three-bedroom apartment in Boston, along with a large property in Somerset.

Region Size Rank: 14

3. California – $US548,000

Prices in California vary depending on which city houses are located near – many of which are some of the nation's most expensive locations. For $US548,000, interested buyers can look at a home located on Big Bear Lake or a condo in Ventura. The closest-priced home in San Francisco is a $US560,000 studio apartment.

Region Size Rank: 1

2. District of Columbia – $US574,100

The nation's capital is ranked second in terms of median home value. Listings around $US574,000 include a townhouse and a condo– quite a bit smaller than the large homes available in other states for much lower prices.

Region Size Rank: 50

1. Hawaii – $US616,000

The most expensive state median is Hawaii's, with an average of over $US600,000. For around the average price, interested buyers can look at $US618,000 homes for sale in Kailua Kona and Honolulu.

Region Size Rank: 40