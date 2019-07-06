Multi-million dollar Auckland home comes with 'free' $250,000 Maserati

The buyer has the choice of a Maserati SUV, coupe, or convertible, with a value of up to $250,000.

Two Auckland real estate agents have found a unique way to drive sales of multi-million dollar properties.

Liam Collett and Donna a'Beckett of Century 21 Collett Realty are selling a property north of Auckland that comes with a "free" Maserati written into the sales and purchase agreement.

This is the second time in a month the duo has marketed a home with a sportscar thrown in with the sale.

In June they sold a multi-million dollar Waitoki home with a McLaren sportscar.

The buyer of the latest property, with an asking price of $6.3 million and CV of $5.3m, will be given the opportunity to walk into a Newmarket showroom and drive away with a brand-new Maserati worth up to $250,000.

SUPPLIED The property at 273 Forestry Road, Waitoki has an asking price of $6.3 million.

Collett said he worked with Winger Maserati in Newmarket to come up with the deal.

As soon as a successful offer had become unconditional and a deposit paid and released, the new owner would get to choose out of an SUV, coupe, or convertible, he said.

"Settling the bill at Winger Maserati will be someone else's worry," Collett said.

SUPPLIED Liam Collett says he started Century 21 Collett Realty just before he turned 21 years old.

The two-storey brick and schist home sits on a 20 hectare section at 273 Forestry Road, 40 kilometres north of Auckland.

At 605 square metres it features five-bedrooms, three-bathrooms, a theatre room, games room, and a three-car garage.

The property also has a 300sqm shed and a two-bedroom outhouse.

SUPPLIED The home, built about 10 years ago, has five-bedrooms and three-bathrooms.

Collett said the car was not factored into the asking price of the property, which went on the market on Friday.

"It's a no brainer really. Why would someone say no to a new car?"

Collett, who is 23 years old and started his business just before turning 21, said he liked to think outside the box when selling a property.

SUPPLIED The property, 40km north of Auckland, is 605 square metres.

"I have crazy ideas and I guess my clients run with it."