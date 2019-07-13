Auckland tenant gets $1000 payout after landlord took items from his room

Do you know your rights as a tenant? Don't worry, we've got it covered.

A landlord who took her tenant's possessions and left them by a bin has been ordered to pay more than $1000 in damages.

Auckland landlord Feifei Zhao was penalised by the Tenancy Tribunal in a recently-released decision.

She rented a unit in Mount Wellington to Niladri Bardhan in August 2018 and the pair had a "reasonably good" relationship for the first six months, the decision said.

But on March 17, a loud argument between tenant and landlord resulted in another member of the property stepping in to mediate.

On that night, Bardhan returned home and alleged that Zhao blocked his car in the driveway before starting an argument in the living room over rent.

Zhao had applied to the Tenancy Tribunal the day before claiming Bardhan owed her arrears of $150, damages for Bardhan's girlfriend staying at the property for 34 weeks totalling $1020, and a number of other small costs.

At 11.16pm, Bardhan started recording a video of Zhao who got increasingly angry and shouted "you want violence" before grabbing his phone, the decision said.

Bardhan's phone was returned to him that night and he put through a payment of $700, agreeing to leave.

There was conflicting evidence about the termination of the tenancy. Bardhan said the landlord agreed he could stay for an additional week.

But some of his text messages indicated he was ready to leave immediately.

"I just want to pay the actual money I owe you and get the hell out of this s... hole," he told Zhao.

When Bardhan returned home the following day, he found his belongings outside next to the rubbish bin. He said a camera, heater, brown leather shoes and a hard drive were missing.

Zhao acknowledged removing items from the room but denied there was anything expensive. The decision said there was a "question mark" over the lost items.

Bardhan claimed compensation for a week's rent and said his landlord had tortured him mentally and physically.

The tribunal found the removal of his belongings from the property without his permission was a breach of his quiet enjoyment and amounted to harassment.

Zhao's claim that Bardhan owed rent for his girlfriend staying over was dismissed on grounds that the tenancy agreement did not account for the number of people who could stay in a room at any given time.

Zhao was ordered to pay Bardhan $1117.60 immediately.