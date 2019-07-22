Investors choosing apartments in Christchurch over pricey North Island homes

Investors based in the North Island are buying up cheaper townhouses and apartments in Christchurch.

North Island investors are turning their backs on higher prices in their home cities to snap up central Christchurch apartments.

The city has had a noticeable upswing in out-of-towners buying apartments and townhouses in the past few months.

"When average prices are $500,000 in Christchurch and $1 million in Auckland, you can certainly see the appeal," said Kelvin Davidson, senior economist for property analysis firm CoreLogic.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Hagley Mews complex on the corner of Ayr St and Deans Ave is selling homes for more than $2 million.

Davidson said the trend had been triggered by the Government dropping plans for a capital gains tax earlier this year.

READ MORE:

* MPs urge tighter house-building rules to protect neighbourhoods

* New apartment dwellers more hip op than hip hop

* 'Over-enthusiastic investment by unsophisticated people'

* Auckland's apartment buzz needs to be treated with caution

"What you're seeing in Christchurch is investors getting back in now that that uncertainty over tax has gone. They're helping get some of these projects over the line with the banks, and that's boosting the housing stock for everyone."

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Lucienne Shelley bought an apartment in central Christchurch's Atlas Quarter.

Apartment sales in some parts of the city have been slow for several years, with some development projects dropped or redesigned, or delayed until the city's rebuild is further ahead.

Local buyers Lucienne Shelley and Rob Brook have lived in their two-bedroom Atlas Quarter apartment since November, and like the lifestyle.

Brook also owns an investment apartment in the central city.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Shelley and partner Rob Brook enjoy the winter sun on their deck.

The complex's sales manager, Trevor Rowe, said early sales to locals had widened and they were now regularly "getting people from Auckland flying down at the weekends to have a look and make a decision".

New complexes now selling homes, either built or off-the-plans, include The Birches, Riverbank Quarter, One Central, Hagley Mews, The Spire, Casa Serena, 350 Colombo, Atlas Quarter, Cranmer Gardens, and Juno Apartments.

Prices for new-build central city and inner suburb apartments and townhouses range from about $300,000 to more than $2m.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF A Williams Corporation complex going up on Armagh St.

Crown-chosen developer Fletcher is making mixed sales progress in the central city, with more than 70 per cent of Atlas Quarter homes sold but just three out of 20 of the million-dollar-plus Latimer Terrace homes so far finding buyers. Other complexes such as Cranmer Gardens have been redesigned.

The city council has a central city 2028 population target of 20,000 residents, about three times the current number.

Investor Graeme Young is one out-of-towner considering Christchurch properties. Based in Wellington, he has two rental properties there and believes Christchurch is "seriously worth a look", especially as he may shift south within two years.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF The Birches is planned for Dublin St in the central city.

"I've been watching there for a while, and the yields (rental return as a percentage of price) stack up pretty well. But I don't want something full of Airbnbs and people coming and going all the time."

Apartment and townhouse developer Matthew Horncastle, of Williams Corporation, has also noticed how scrapping the tax plan, coupled with low mortgage interest rates, has led to more investors buying.

While they were seeing mostly first and second home buyers before the tax decision, now about half their buyers were investors – and nearly half those were from out of Christchurch, including overseas.

SUPPLIED Senior property economist at CoreLogic, Kelvin Davidson, says certainty over taxes has renewed investor interest.

"Christchurch represents really good bang for your buck. It's not like some parts of the country where prices can crash.

"If people didn't find Christchurch attractive four years ago, that's changed, especially with the anchor projects coming on."

Fiona Stewart, an associate director at Bayleys Valuations, said apartment developers needed out-of-towners to make enough pre-sales to get finance to build.

She said while a proportion of investment properties were being bought for Airbnb use, especially those without car parks, it was not as big a chunk of the market as some thought.

Harcourts agent Mark O'Loughlin, who specialises in central city sales, agreed that investors were key to developers being able to start.

The under $550,000 bracket was the "big growth market", he said, attracting both first home buyers with KiwiSaver money and landlords.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF The Riverbank Quarter is planned for Manchester St opposite the Avon River.

Investors were "a major part of the market" and apartment developers were running seminars to attract investors and get the required pre-sales.

"It's a different city than it was even two years ago. People inquiring about properties are quite surprised by what's happening here."