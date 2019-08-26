How the Tinder concept can help you swipe your way into property ownership

Baylee Niwa, left, teamed up with her friend Becky to buy their Birkenhead property through co-ownership facilitated by Miuwi.

Baylee Niwa, 29, was eager to get into her first home, but didn't have the financial means to do so on her own.

After setting a personal goal of being in her own home within the year, the Aucklander convinced her 28-year-old friend Becky to explore buying a house together through co-ownership.

Utilising the expertise of FinTech start up Miuwi, the pair managed to buy a three-bedroom, two-bathroom property in the North Shore suburb of Birkenhead by pooling their resources.

"I looked at what I was doing with KiwiSaver and the rest of it and how much I could potentially afford by myself versus what the market was offering and realised that, in order to get a really good house, it would be better to do it with somebody else.

READ MORE:

* How you can own a home and still eat avocado on toast

* Record numbers of people buying first homes as rent prices continue to escalate

* The people who share home ownership with a company and a bank

"I think [for Becky] sort of understanding that she owns her own house was the real clincher," Baylee said.

SUPPLIED Baylee Niwa, left, teamed up with her friend Becky - whose surname has been withheld - to buy their Birkenhead property through co-ownership facilitated by Miuwi. The company is hosting a home-buyers' speed dating event in Wellington on Wednesday.

While Baylee and Becky were friends, Miuwi (pronounced me-you-we) was offering complete strangers the opportunity to generate a deposit, portion mortgage payments and reduce the ongoing maintenance costs of owning a home by doing so together.

Turning the Tinder dating app concept on its head, Miuwi uses an online platform to match those struggling to get onto the residential property market to form co-ownership agreements.

Potential partnerships were made by setting people up based on their property preferences, what they're looking for, timeframes and their financial positions.

SUPPLIED Entrepreneur Brad Parsonson and property investor Nicola Valentine created Miuwi (pronounced: Me, you, we) in 2016 as a way to assist younger people to get onto the property ladder through co-ownership.

Miuwi is holding its second home buyers speed dating event in Wellington on Wednesday, providing access to their personal buyers agent, mortgage and insurance advisors, and legal experts in what is a one-stop shop.

Created by entrepreneur Brad Parsonson and property investor Nicola Valentine, Miuwi was formed to give younger generations the tools to buy a home without "crippling your lifestyle".

"We have clients who have used Miuwi to get into the property market through co-ownership with a $20,000 deposit.

"While co-owning may not be a forever option, it should definitely be considered for anyone who has [a] part-deposit or KiwiSaver and an income, but can't afford the costs that come with owning a home alone," Parsonson said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Wellington friends Nigel Guy and Jess MacDonald are, with one other friend, trying to buy a house together using Miuwi.

Last month, Wellington friends Nigel Guy, Jess MacDonald and Fiona Clark were also using Miuwi to facilitate their house-buying in the capital.

Wellingtonians were finding it increasingly difficult to save enough for a home deposit, as house prices continue to escalate across the region.

The latest Trade Me Property Price Index released last week showed the average asking price in Wellington rose 9.4 per cent in one year to $636,250, an increase of $54,750.

"Since July 2014, average asking prices in the Wellington region have jumped 54 per cent. It's not showing any sign of slowing down either, with the last two years seeing the most rapid increases.

"We think more record asking prices are likely in the capital," said Aaron Clancy of Trade Me Property.

Outside the central city, Porirua house prices have jumped 15 per cent since July 2019 to an average of $704,350, while Upper Hutt prices surged 14.5 per cent to $602,900.

Now the owners of their own white picket fence, Baylee and Becky live together and rent out their third bedroom, meaning someone else is helping to pay their mortgages.

Baylee encouraged anyone who was interested in buying a property to consider co-ownership. "If a relationship is what you're waiting for, there's other ways around it."