How to know that you can't afford to stop renting

If you think renting is expensive, you'd be surprised by all the hidden costs that come with homeownership.

Buying a house is a huge financial commitment.

123RF Jill Schlesinger says, "Rent is not throwing money out the window. Rent is buying opportunity. It's buying flexibility."

While some people consider real estate a reliable wealth generator – or decide to buy a house because they want to put down roots – it's not feasible, or even practical, for everyone.

Here are six signs you should keep renting for now.

1. You don't have a separate down payment fund

If your emergency fund doubles as your down payment fund, you're not ready to buy a house, says Jill Schlesinger, a certified financial planner and business-news analyst for CBS.

An emergency fund is usually your first line of defence against debt, and being a homeowner won't render you immune to unexpected expenses such as a job loss, medical emergency, or family crisis.

Moreover, owning a home can come with unforeseen expenses of its own, and not having a cash cushion can lead to fearful decision-making, or "scarcity mode," Schlesinger said.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF If your emergency fund doubles as your down payment fund, you're not ready to buy a house.

2. Your monthly housing costs exceed 30 per cent of your gross income

If you want to build wealth quickly, you should aim to spend around 30 per cent of your after-tax income on housing. That means your total cost of housing shouldn't exceed 30 per cent of your take-home pay.

If you're already at the limit paying for rent and utilities, it's probably not time to buy a home just yet.

The monthly cost of owning a home is more than just your mortgage payment. If you put down less than 20 per cent of the purchase price, you may need to also pay private mortgage insurance.

And don't forget about property taxes, homeowners insurance, utilities, and home maintenance.

Leszek Glasner/123rf Your total cost of housing shouldn't exceed 30 per cent of your take-home pay.

3. You can't afford to buy furniture

If you're buying a home, chances are you'll have more space – and more space means more furniture.

Colin Moynahan, a certified financial planner near Charleston, South Carolina, told Business Insider's Liz Knueven that while buying a house is certainly one of the biggest expenses most people will face, furnishing and buying appliances for a new home can be a huge expense, too.

It's something that Moynahan says new homeowners might not think about.

"They just spent all this money on the down payment. Now, you gotta furnish the place," he says.

Then, there's the fact that expenses start to compound when these things are financed.

"Next thing you know, they have got a new credit card, they have maxed the balance out, and they're paying on that for the next five years," says Monhoyan.

123RF Furnishing and buying appliances for a new home can be a huge expense.

4. You have a low credit score

It's harder to get a mortgage with a low score. You can work on improving it by meeting all your payments on time.

New Zealand's system of positive credit reporting means staying up-to-date helps.

STUFF Having a low credit score will make getting a home loan difficult.

5. Your debt-to-income ratio is above 43 per cent

If you need to take out a mortgage, lenders will also calculate your debt-to-income ratio to determine whether you're suited to take on another monthly payment.

You can find your debt-to-income ratio through a simple calculation: Divide all monthly debt payments by gross monthly income and you have a ratio, or percentage (once you move the decimal point two places to the right).

The lower the percentage, the better you look to lenders, because it indicates your debts make up a smaller portion of your earnings.

unknown Don't buy if you may be forced to move.

6. You may relocate for work in the near future

If you don't have plans to stay at your current job for long, or the nature of your work is transient, it's probably not a good idea to park money in real estate.

"There are times in your life where renting is so much more appealing, it's almost a silly conversation," Schlesinger says.

"Rent is not throwing money out the window. Rent is buying opportunity. It's buying flexibility."