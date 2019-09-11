South Auckland woman refuses to rent to anti-vaxers

Three children are being hospitalised with measles every day in Auckland.

An Auckland landlord is refusing to rent to anti-vaxers, telling prospective tenants, 'no vaccinations, no flat'.

Melissa Mills has taken a firm stance when it comes to safety of her children.

The Karaka mother, and her husband Simon, are looking to let a two-bedroom flat attached to their home.

It comes complete with all the trimmings including a private entrance, lounge, carport, kitchen and bathroom, and is connected to their main home through a single hallway.

JAMES BAKER/STUFF Landlord Melissa Mills, here with her autistic son Harry, 6, is refusing rentals to unvaccinated tenants.

However, there is one condition.

"They must have their vaccines," Mills said,

Because the flatters will come into regular contact with their four young children, Mills says she and her husband, Simon, will not risk anyone who hasn't had their measles shots.

"I think thats reasonable, it is becoming quite dangerous."

She says the decision was not only about safety.

JAMES BAKER/STUFF Melissa Mills will not rent her families property to the unvaccinated.

In the past she has tried to respect the different views of those around her, but after the recent measles outbreak, she feels it's important to draw a line to the sand.

"This is also a stance I'm taking... it's about the bigger picture.

"Safety should come before things like being polite or protecting someone's feelings."

"Some children will possibly die, I think it's time people act."

She understands some cannot have their shots due to medical reasons, and she might be willing to make exceptions so them. However she has no sympathy for those that choose not to vaccinate their children due a perceived risk of autism.

"We're parents of a child with autism and we don't see that as something to be worried about."

There have been no valid studies linking vaccines to autism, but according to US research roughly 1 in 500 unvaccinated children under five will die after contracting the measles virus.

"Well I would rather have an autistic child, than a dead one."

She says this attitude also reinforces negative stereotypes about autistic children.

"The biggest thing most autistic people want is acceptance. Not this idea that they're this hideous thing that no one wants to deal with.

"Our son is a blessing, we should celebrate differences."

A social media post advertising the rental conditions received a mixed response.

Supplied Melissa Mills found it upsetting that people still think the measles vaccine is linked to autism, which her son Harry has.

The majority of those commenting supported her decision, but a vocal few were not happy, with some calling the conditions discrimination.

"I think I have the right to decide who lives with my family if it puts them at risk."

Under the NZ Bill of Rights Act, people have the right to refuse medical treatment, however, Mills' case is different.

The Human Rights Act there is an exception when "there would be a risk of harm to that person or others, including the risk of infecting others with an illness, if that person were to live in that accommodation and it is not reasonable to take that risk".

As of 10 September, there had been 959 confirmed cases of measles in New Zealand this year.