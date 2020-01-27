Auckland couple in neighbours' dispute over basalt wall must pay for part-removal

A couple previously said plans to develop their property were held up when a "wealthy" neighbour refused to remove a retaining wall.

A couple embroiled in a neighbourhood dispute over a basalt wall have been told to pay more towards shifting the 135-year-old structure.

The labyrinthine Mt Eden legal scrap had its genesis in 2012, when Xanthe Johnson and Mark Graham moved into the central Auckland property hoping to develop the site.

But the couple, both architects, found the volcanic rock wall intruded on their accessway.

Nobody could agree whether a new wall was needed and who should pay for it, and argument followed over whether the old drystone wall matched property boundaries.

Last March, Justice Matthew Muir at the High Court said neighbour Martin Burton would have to pay for removal and stabilisation work costing as much as $371,000.

A quantity surveyor said the total cost of fixing the wall could be $421,379.55.

Justice Muir found the encroachment "amounted to an actionable trespass" and Burton should pay for any works, except removing naturally-occurring basalt outcrops.

Burton's barrister Graham Kohler QC argued the wall was primarily a retaining wall or boundary fence.

Burton said Justice Muir erred in analysing the wall's character, so the case went to the Court of Appeal.

Details about the wall's construction over the boundary were "lost in the mists of time", Justice Robert Dobson wrote in a newly-published Court of Appeal judgment.

Both sections were once part of a holding called "Rocky Nook", subdivided in the 1800s.

The wall was probably built in about 1885 and Burton's wooden villa, built around the same time, sat on the top part of the wall.

About 125 years later, a real estate blurb promoted the property with the slogan "Develop ... Or Detonate!".

STUFF The Court of Appeal has ordered an Auckland couple to pay for removing naturally-occurring encroachments.

After buying, the architects raised concerns with Auckland Council about the the structural safety of Burton's property.

"Whilst the local authority confirmed its structural soundness, this was hardly an initiative to engender positive neighbourly dealings," Justice Dobson added.

He said Burton had no idea how far the wall encroached into the accessway.

Justice Dobson said clearing the accessway for its full legal width of 3.05 metres would mean Burton's house would partly lose support.

The architects' barrister Kelly Quinn said Burton didn't create the original encroachment but he continued it and refused to remedy it.

The new judgment said Burton saw no benefit to his own property by funding wall realignment.

Justice Dobson upheld a finding the wall was a "wrongly placed structure" but Burton's appeal was partly allowed.

The appeal court said the couple should pay for removing naturally-occurring encroachments.

Some other costs would be split equally.

Burton had been ordered to remove the encroachment by March 31 this year, but Justice Dobson extended that to October 30.

An engineer must say by March 20 how to do this without causing any of Burton's property to "collapse" into the neighbours' section.

A man at the couple's house declined to comment on Monday and nobody answered the door at Burton's house.

It reportedly took two years and $300,000 in legal bills just to get the case to the High Court.

"The whole thing has been absurd," Johnson told Stuff in 2019.