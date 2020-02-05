Provincial Growth Fund projects focus on supporting Waikato youth into construction

It is estimated that there is a shortage of 700 houses in the South Waikato with rental accommodation stretched (FILE)

South Waikato leaders hope a project aimed at moving young people into construction will kickstart a bigger movement to address the chronic housing shortage in the district.

It was estimated there was a shortage of 700 houses, rental accommodation was stretched and people were "begging for homes".

Emergent Skills NZ Limited will lead the Locals Building Local Homes at Volume Project to construct 30 new homes in South Waikato over two years.

The initiative will involve training young people to work on the project, so they're equipped to enter the building industry, where there were expected to be more jobs in construction around New Zealand over the next five years.

SUPPLIED Leigh Trevaskis, from Emergent Skills NZ; Gary Sue, from BCITO and Fletcher Tabuteau, Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, at the Raukawa Settlement Trust, Tokoroa, where two Provincial Growth Fund projects were announced.

Emergent Skills NZ Limited would work with the Institute of Technology Toi Ohomai and the Ministry of Social Development to deliver the programme, thanks to $646,450 of funding from Te Ara Mahi, under the Provincial Growth Fund.

It was one of two projects announced at the Raukawa Settlement Trust office in Tokoroa last week.

The other was $393,500 to Waikato Tainui/Building and Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) to prepare rangatahi to enter the construction industry.

The Locals Building Local Homes project would aim to train 35 people to build 10 homes in South Waikato in the first year, then train another 65 people to build 20 more homes in the second year.

The 30 homes would hopefully house about 100 people from Tokoroa and other towns in the South Waikato district.

The houses would be sold to district housing providers, with sale proceeds put back into the programme so the initiative could continue after the funding ends.

South Waikato Mayor Jenny Shattock agreed with estimates the district was short of about 700 homes.

"Anecdotally, from our schools, we've been told more people have been moving into the district, from places like Auckland and Tauranga.

"They've freed up capital and bought available housing here in the South Waikato."

She said Tuesday's announcement would help the district take steps towards increasing housing options.

It would also be valued because of its focus on training the district's young people into careers in construction.

"The initiative with Emergent Skills, is one part of the focus we want to have on affordable housing. We need a range of good quality, new housing."

Shattock said the council was also working to rezone land to make more areas available for new residential housing development.

"We have got a growth plan for Putaruru that we're working through at the moment. We've got a few developers interested and we're putting a focus on marketing the district."

South Waikato Deputy Mayor Bill Machen hoped the project would signal a new period of home building in the district.

"Any money we can get from the government, put into this district, is good. We need initiatives like this one to train our young people and encourage growth in the district."

Machen said the district had a shortage of good rental accommodation, like "other parts of New Zealand".

"The rental market is tight at the moment and we have people begging for homes.

"I'm not sure where the new houses will be built but I understand there is going to be a training component of the programme.

"That's a real bonus for our young people and if we can build a new industry from it all, so it's ongoing, the project can only get better."

Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development, Fletcher Tabuteau, who was at Tuesday's announcement, said the two projects would support Waikato youth into the construction industry.

He said the Waikato Tainui/BCITO Workstart Programme was a long term initiative with a focus on helping rangatahi leaving secondary school, or who have already left, get started on a career in the building and construction industry.

The 10-week programme will support young people towards a three-year, NZQA construction apprenticeship, and to complete a further supervisor qualification towards leadership roles in construction.

Waikato Tainui would provide support, pastoral care and mentoring.