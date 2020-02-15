Flatmate wanted: Auckland room for rent for $50 a week - but there's a catch

Do you know your rights as a tenant? Don't worry, we've got it covered.

A bedroom in an Auckland house is being advertised for just $50 per week – but there's a catch.

In exchange for the reduced rent, the flatmate will have to walk the family's 10-year-old to school.

"We are a Kiwi family offering cheap (or free) living to someone who can help with the school morning drop off," a Trade Me listing for the room said.

The family, who live in Papakura, is seeking an "honest mature female" to supervise the child between 7am and 8am on weekdays.

The child's school is a five minute walk away so the successful applicant does not need a driver licence.

No experience or qualification is required, however, applicants may need to provide references and undergo a drug test.

TRADE ME

The house was described as a "fully fenced, secure large property on the nice side of Papakura".

According to the latest data from Tenancy Services, the median weekly cost of a room in Papakura is $210.

It is not the first time a household has offered a potential flatmate cheap rent in exchange for domestic services.

This week, another landlord was offering a room in a property on Auckland's Waiheke Island at $100 per week to a woman willing to do housework and look after his dog.

TRADE ME

However, Tenant's Protection Association (Auckland) co-ordinator Angela Maynard warned that because such arrangements were flatmate or boarding agreements rather than tenancies, they would not be covered by the Residential Tenancies Act.

"That means that either party can do whatever they like basically. These things quite often start off OK and then they deteriorate, these arrangements," she said.

"It's not an ideal arrangement but for some people it might work."

She recommended people who were entering into a work-for-rent agreement get a thorough written contract, which may allow them to take their case to the Disputes Tribunal if a dispute arose.

Flatmates not named on a lease and boarders are unable to lodge a complaint with the Tenancy Tribunal.

Maynard expected such arrangements to more popular, given the "astronomical" cost of renting.

Massey University distinguished professor and diversity expert Paul Spoonley said the composition of New Zealand's households was changing, with the number of single person households and couples without children increasing significantly.

As housing and living costs rose, many families needed two incomes and when both partners worked there would be many tasks that they needed to outsource, such as cleaning the home, child and pet care and shopping.

Stuff has contacted the advertiser for comment.