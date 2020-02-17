South Waikato coastal development offering $99,000 sections missing in action

Aerial video of the Seaview Holiday Park in Mokau where the proposed Mokau Sands development was supposed to take shape. The development has since been pulled from the market.

The holiday-home development once offering $99,000 seaside sections with the "best views in New Zealand" is missing in action.

The 24-unit Mōkau Sands development an hour north of New Plymouth on the North Island's west coast, was set to replace Mōkau's 70-campsite Seaview Holiday Park. But it is now off the market and its developers have not responded to requests for comment.

"I think someone had an ambitious idea but it's fallen over," 85-year-old Mōkau resident George Honnor said.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF The Mōkau Sands development to replace the campground is still on hold.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF George Honnor has lived in Mokau for 60 years and says the development was an 'ambitious idea'.

Owners of Mōkau Sands Michael Hammond and Mark Peacocke, who did not respond to request for comment, have been planning the development since 2014 with the $99,000 sections announced in May last year.

It gained national interest and caused a sensation over the fact you could buy a seaside home for less than six figures.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Planting has been done to help restore the sand dune.

However, the area is recognised as being at high risk of eroding into the sea and any holiday home built there had to be readily relocatable in case the water got too close.

But less than six months later Mōkau Sands was pulled off the market.

The development's website still exists, but real estate links to it state the property is no longer listed.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Mōkau museum curator Amanda Griffin and museum vice chair Janice Moynihan said the development wasn't in keeping with the town.

​Mōkau museum curator Amanda Griffin said she doesn't see how the development could go ahead with the area being at high risk of coastal erosion.

"For anyone to build there, they're going to have to have it removable. What does that tell you? The council knows it's very unstable."

Griffin said back in the day Seaview campground was really big but it continued to get smaller as the sea ate into its edge.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Moynihan said there are not many iconic Kiwi campgrounds like Seaview left and it would be a shame to lose it.

Vice chair of the museum Janice Moynihan said she's not sure what those who bought at the development planned to do in the town.

"To me, a wife will come out here, he will go fishing and she has to have a cafe and some nice shops and arty crafty things to do. And we don't actually have that yet. It might come in time."

The pair said they were all for the town growing but wanted it to be in keeping with the feel of Mōkau.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Seaview Motor Camp manager Paul Bettridge says the campground is as busy as ever despite many people thinking it is closed due to the development. He said booking is essential.

Moynihan said the campground was iconic and there weren't many classic Kiwi spots like it left. It would be a shame to lose it, she said.

Coastal erosion at Mokau has already seen bach holders on the coastline pack up and leave or move their dwellings back. In some cases baches have been moved three times. Others have fallen into the sea.

Griffin and Moynihan said it would be a similar outcome for anything built at the Seaview Holiday Park.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF The campground lost a significant amount of coastline last year but have built it back up. Camp manager Paul Bettridge says it is continuing to build up naturally now.

"Seaview isn't going to last," Griffin said

"You can't stop nature," Moynihan added.

But according to Seaview Holiday Park manager Paul Bettridge, the sand is building back up and they have been planting grasses to help support it.

"People think we've closed because of the development but we're open as usual and still packed out.

"We're here until the development happens."

