Workmanship concerns for new homeowners

The McIntyre's Tokoroa home which has several issues set to be addressed by Hamilton based property developer Jarrad Gallagher.

Moving into their newly built house was meant to be an exciting time for the McIntyre's

Instead Bruce and Winifred's Tokoroa home has brought them nothing but stress.

After being led to believe they would be in last June, the elderly couple, who run their home as a bed and breakfast, have only just been able to move in.

But what they found has left them, and an independent building inspector, shocked.

READ MORE:

* $50,000 bill to fix problems left by builder

* Builders' customers want him stopped before he does more damage

* From Women's Refuge to retired at 33: secrets of a millionaire property developer

LUKE KIRKEBY/STUFF Tokoroa couple Bruce and Winifred McIntyre are disappointed in the lack of finish on their newly built home.

Despite being signed off by the South Waikato District Council multiple structural integrity issues, leaking and cosmetic blunders are apparent throughout.

"The finish is very poor and rough. I don't know what they did but it needs to be fixed," Winifred said.

"There are holes in the [living area] wall, chips all over the polished concrete floor, and bits of polystyrene coming through the bathroom and one of the bedroom floors that look like white paint.

"The [main ranch slider] at one end is also higher than the floor and at the other end it has sunk down below the floor."

Tauranga based Confidence Building Inspections' Keith Tindall, who was hired by the McIntyre's in order to get a second opinion, said while the property was considered to be in overall good condition, to find such an extent of issues after a property has been signed off was unusual.

LUKE KIRKEBY/STUFF The home's main ranch slider is well above the floor at one end and below it at the other.

"It is common for them to have issues that just need a few adjustments but [the McIntyre's situation] is uncommon," he said

"Over the garage and garage access door in particular the lintels either just touched the brickwork at either end or were short where they should be seated 100mm into the brickwork," he said.

"There was quite a bit of flex in the lintel over the garage door just from pressing on it.

"Some lintels were also placed with a mortar course above, of which the garage door mortar is now cracking from movement in the lintel…[and they're] showing signs of corrosion.

Tindall said multiple weather tight issues were also cause for concern. That includes no trims between the weatherboard cladding and soffit and incomplete flashings exposing timber framing.

He said cracks in the internal walls were likely the result of leaking.

LUKE KIRKEBY/STUFF A patched area on the McIntyre's polished concrete floor shows where steel beams were added after the floor was completed.

Winifred said to make matters worse the place was also not cleaned.

"The backdoor to the washhouse was so filthy I had to water-blast it," she said.

"They didn't even wipe down the kitchen cupboards which had thick dust all over them and the bottom of the shower was all dirty from where they had been working on it."

Bruce said stress was taking a toll.

"If I was to ever sell this place people would question these things," he said.

SUPPLIED Hamilton-based property developer Jarrad Gallagher has said he will fix several issues with one of his Tokoroa properties.

But Rehutai Developments property developer Jarrad Gallagher downplayed the situation and said he was working through the issues with the homeowners.

"There are normal contractual things we have got to work through as both the developer and homeowner as part of our touch-up and so forth but I am really excited about the project. We have built some really nice homes there," he said.

"There may be things we have missed, you might have scraped something or the paint, and we will come back and fix them up but the compliance is all there and it looks fantastic.

"He has got to fulfil some parts of the contract and that is confidential stuff but certainly the stuff we have got to do there is common in terms of fixing up.

"We are absolutely addressing it and we should be. I have people going around there now."

LUKE KIRKEBY/STUFF A large crack in the McIntyre's living area believed to be the result of leaking.

Gallagher denied the place had been left in a mess.

"I had a cleaner that went through and I have been charged for the cleaning," he said.

South Waikato District Council building control manager Kevin Duthie echoed Gallagher.

"The council is currently working with the owner and developer to investigate and identify what issues...are building code compliance issues and what are quality workmanship issues," he said.

"Our investigation to this point indicates there are no structural issues with the building. It is normal for several issues to arise following construction completion due to settling."

Bruce said he's holding off on his final payment for the build until the issues are fixed.

"I lost $30,000 last year in bookings that I couldn't take because this has dragged on and on and on. He's said he will fix it but he won't say when and I don't want to have to wait another six months like I did last time," he said.