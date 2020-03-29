Lockdown adds stress for home buyers

Young Invercargill couple David Mosen and Joanna Bell have signed up for their first home but takeover date is during the lockdown which has added to their stress levels.

Buying a first home is stressful enough but the levels have risen for a young Invercargill couple trying to do it while the country is in lockdown.

David Mosen and Joanna Bell said they put an offer on an Appleby house in Invercargill, which was accepted this month, after finance from their bank was approved.

However, as it became inevitable the country was heading for lockdown, the process became much harder.

Their Kiwisaver accounts, which they are using for the deposit, began dropping and they were unable to find a builder to do a building report on the property in the days before lockdown kicked in.

Though still confident the sale would go ahead, the lockdown had slowed the process and caused some stress, they said.

Their lawyer is in the process of trying to get the settlement date of April 24 delayed until after lockdown ends.

The young couple are among many in a similar predicament, with property settlements delayed because vendors and purchasers are unable to move in and out of properties while lockdown is in place.

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand chief executive Bindi Norwell said the Auckland District Law Society had recommended that settlements be deferred until after the lockdown was lifted.

Lawyers for the vendors and purchasers would make appropriate amendments to contracts to allow this to happen, she said.

Longtime Invercargill real estate agent Sean Bellew said the property market had gone from 100 miles an hour to zero.

"It's like we have run into a brick wall."

Bellew said on Friday he believed the Government should have frozen the Kiwisaver accounts [both the amount and contributions] of New Zealanders on the day lockdown started and should restart them when lockdown ends.

People, many of whom were using their Kiwisaver accounts to buy their first homes, were losing thousands of dollars as their balances fell.

"If you lose $7000 to $8000 on Kiwisaver it's going to affect you on $30,000 to $40,000 of borrowing," he said.

"I had people sign on to a property for $401,000 and the downturn in Kiwisaver saw their buying capacity drop to $350,000 and the vendor wasn't prepared to go that low."

The lockdown had come at a time when Invercargill people were buying back houses in the city previously owned by absentee landlords, Bellew said.

"Invercargill was slowly taking control of itself, locals were starting to buy the market back."

When the lockdown ends people need to be given buying confidence, he said.

"That's why I am saying the Government should be [freezing] the Kiwisaver accounts."

He also believed that with mortgage holidays being given to home owners, renters should also be given a break to pay rent as they serviced the mortgages.

A spokesman for Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi said it was not possible for him to provide comment over the weekend.

Invercargill man Tony Robertson said he put his house on the market in Invercargill and its first open day was the same day New Zealand went into alert level two.

"Our timing was a bit out."

The sale process has now been stalled for at least a month, until lockdown has ended, he said.