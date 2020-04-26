Town houses sit empty nearly one year after Porirua City Council's $10m purchase

The council bought the properties for $10m after it was taken to court for wrongly consenting them.

Leaky townhouses bought for $10 million by Porirua City Council have been empty for at least seven months and there are still no plans for their future.

Nearly one year after the purchase the council says a planned site visit and workshop for councillors to consider the options for the 24 houses has been put on hold due to the Covid-19 emergency.

The council waited until the last tenants left their units in September 2019 and then undertook invasive testing, general manager customer and community Andrew Dalziel said.

"That work helps provide options for treatments for the properties. Council holding the 24 units and tenanting them is one option that will be put before council for its consideration."

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF The development was found to be significantly affected by water issues.

The council purchased the houses in May 2019 after owners took them to court for consenting the hillside development which was later found to be significantly affected by water issues. In June 2019 some tenants and owners were still living in the properties and some hoped to stay on.

The purchase stemmed from 2007 when the council consented the development at View Rd, Titahi Bay, despite failing it days earlier.

In 2017, after a failed claim to the Government's leaky home scheme, the body corporate and owners of 24 of the 25 units filed proceedings against the council in the High Court.

A 2018 council report seen by Stuff said an assessor recommended the units' decks and tanking be fixed at an estimated cost of $4,170,000.

The report said the units were worth in the range of $12m to $13m if their defects did not exist and described the situation as "extremely unpalatable".

Following an Official Information request in June the council withheld further information on the repair costs, future plans for the properties and whether then-existing residents had been told they had to leave before 2020.

Dalziel said the site visit and workshop were on hold for the time being and would be rescheduled as soon as practicable.

One remaining property in the development had not been bought by the council.

"The need to buy the unit it is strongly linked to the option chosen. The council wouldn't seek to buy the unit in advance of that decision."

Porirua City Mayor Anita Baker said it had been a slow process.

"Once we're back to working normally we will be able to meet and discuss the options and make a decision about what's best to do with the properties."