Excelsior Hotel site in central Christchurch for sale again after developers drop heritage replica plan

The facade of the Excelsior Hotel on Manchester St in Christchurch was the last part of the earthquake-damaged building to be demolished.

Plans to replicate a demolished 1880s hotel in central Christchurch have been abandoned after a long heritage battle.

Developers who bought the Excelsior Hotel site on condition of replacing the building say they have been unable to make the plan work and are selling the land.

Carys Monteath/Stuff The Excelsior Hotel building, pictured here in 2010, was a backpacker lodge and bar before the earthquakes.

The site is understood to be under offer to a potential buyer.

A covenant requiring the building to be replicated has been removed from the property’s title, with the agreement of heritage authorities.

READ MORE:

* Works starts on rescue of century-old Christchurch heritage facade

* New $10 million Quest hotel for old Coker's site in central Christchurch

* Building old and new in post-earthquake Christchurch

* Heritage facade on old Excelsior Hotel in Christchurch demolished



The hotel was damaged in the 2011 quakes and bought that year for $1.35 million by the Christchurch Heritage Trust in an attempt to save it.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The old Excelsior Hotel site in central Christchurch is up for sale again.

The trust exists to preserve the city’s threatened heritage buildings by finding new owners and uses for them. It called demolition of the Excelsior “unthinkable”.

However, most of the damaged Excelsior was demolished in late 2011 with only one side of the facade left behind shipping containers. The trust had plans drawn up to replicate the building.

Then in 2016 the trust sold the site, on the corner of High and Manchester streets, for $1.73m to a company part-owned by developers Canterbury Property Investments Ltd (CPI) with the replacement covenant in place.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Canterbury Property Investments directors Miles Yeoman, left, and Craig Newbury pictured in front of the Corianders restaurant, which they built as a replica of the old Occidental Hotel. They had hoped to rebuild the old Excelsior Hotel building.

The trust had bought and on-sold the building previously, having rescued it from demolition in the 1990s before selling it to be run as backpacker lodge and bar.

CPI expected to spend $10m on the replica, and demolished the remaining piece of the facade in preparation. At one stage the company was in talks with the Quest apartment hotel chain about a potential lease. The land is currently in use as a Wilson Parking site.

Quake-damaged buildings in the city successfully rebuilt behind replicated facades have included the Mayfair building on Worcester St and Press House on Gloucester St.

Supplied/Stuff An artist's impression of a planned replica of the Excelsior Hotel, a central Christchurch heritage building that was demolished after the earthquakes.

CPI director Miles Yeoman said they had now put had the land on the market as they could no longer complete the project “in the current environment” and needed the money for other projects under way. The price is negotiable.

“We did have a hospitality tenant for the ground floor, but that wasn’t enough to get the building built.”

There was insufficient demand in the city for office space, and new flooding rules required the new building to be elevated, making it unsuitable for retail use, Yeoman said.

“It’s a great site and there’s been good interest. It will be interesting to see how it goes.”

Dean Kozanic/Stuff This late 2011 photo shows the Excelsior Hotel all but gone with only the western facade retained.

Other investors in the project included retirement village owner Lance Bunting, and construction company boss Robert Field.

The property neighbours the old Two Fat Indians building, which is on the city council’s “Dirty 30” list of sites considered barriers to the rebuild. On the other boundary is the heritage Victoria Black building, recently rebuilt behind its restored facade.