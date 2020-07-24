Lower Hutt hotel to complete but Sarin pushes out other hotel projects

Hotel developers and operators Sarin Investments are aiming to complete The Sebel Hotel in Lower Hutt by the end of March 2021.

Hotel developer Raman Sarin is reassuring Lower Hutt residents they will have their new $15 million, 60-room hotel next year but other planned hotel projects in the capital and Christchurch will be delayed.

One of the country’s large hotel developers and operators, Sarin Investments is aiming to complete Lower Hutt’s The Sebel, plagued by delays, by the end of March, about four years later than originally planned.

It has been a saga of troublesome engineering and geotechnical issues on the site which is located above an aquifer and cost disputes with the builder Watts and Hughes related to those issues as well as changes to the design setting the construction back from the original early 2017 completion date.

Sarin is contracted to run the Hutt City Council’s $34.2m events centre, opened in 2018, and build and operate the hotel. The events centre was part of a longer term plan to rejuvenate the council precinct and attract events to the area and the hotel was regarded as complementary to that.

Supplied The construction of the Sebel Hotel in Lower Hutt has been plagued by delays, primarily caused by geotechnical issues, leading to greater costs to build it.

Now, with Covid-19 and border restrictions decimating the tourism industry Sarin said the company would defer other hotel projects, one in Wellington and three Christchurch, to watch what happened to the tourism market.

“What’s happening is each project might get delayed by six to nine months just to buy time for the market to recover,” Raman Sarin, chairman of Sarin Investments, said.

The family-owned company had been waiting for consents for the facade and internal fitout for the next phase of building The Sebel. They had received them last week. Consents had taken longer because of Covid-19.

A lot of activity would resume in about 10 days, Sarin said. “The structure is done now. Now we are at a stage where we want to just finish it basically.”

Nicholas Boyack/Stuff Anu Sarin, Huttt City councillorr David Basset, developer Raman Sarin and Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace watch work begin on Lower Hutt’s new hotel in 2018.

Covid-19 put the construction three months behind “otherwise we would have opened the building in November.”

“We want to finish it before (financial) year end for sure. Everybody’s incentive is to do that.”

Sarin Investments had an arrangement with Watts and Hughes to incentivise the builder to finish it as soon as possible and all the funding was in place, he said.

“We’ve crossed all the hurdles now we’ve got the last 100 metres to run.”

“It’s going to be a smart product for The Hutt ...even though it’s been delayed.”

Asked if the business case for The Sebel was still strong following the impact of Covid-19, Sarin said he expected next year to be tough.

“One year will be challenging and then business as usual, but that’s life.” He expected business to normalise in 2022. Occupancy levels were increasing gradually in Wellington already at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel which they ran.

A planned Wellington hotel in Thorndon, which has a late 2021 opening on Sarin’s website, could be delayed by another year.

Supplied The Muse Art Hotel in Christchurch's central city has recently opened and was converted from an office block into a 42-room hotel. It is leased by Sarin.

It had just opened The 42-room Muse Art Hotel on the corner of High and Manchester streets in Christchurch which it leased.

The planned Hereford Street hotel in central Christchurch, The Modern, might open September 2023 while the opening of The Observatory Hotel in the Arts Centre depended on the centre’s funding.

Sarin was not in a hurry to build the planned hotel in Gloucester Street next to The Press newspaper and within a stone’s throw of Cathedral Square and the new Te Pae Convention Centre.

The majority of tourists would start coming to Christchurch when Christchurch Cathedral had some “movement”, Sarin said. The company was waiting to see that before it made any decision on the hotel.

Supplied A new Hilton hotel The Modern is planned by Sarin Investments for Hereford Street in the Christchurch CBD.

The North of the Square project by well-known local developer Carter Group is planning three to four hotels in the Convention Centre precinct.

Sarin said four hotels, about 1000 rooms, would be a disaster for Christchurch where the market at present was soft. The city could not support any more than 500 new rooms in the next few years, he said.