Augusta Capital relaunches property fund in the midst of a pandemic

The Angelsea Medical Centre in Hamilton is the first property in the relaunched Augusta Property Fund.

Augusta Capital, under a takeover offer from an Australian funds manager, is relaunching a property fund which it withdrew in late March because of the impact of Covid-19.

It is relaunching the Augusta Property Fund with a single property in it at this stage, the Anglesea Medical Centre in Hamilton.

When it first launched the property fund in March the fund had two properties but the purchase of one, the Albany Lifestyle Centre, a shopping centre in north Auckland, fell through.

Augusta withdrew the fund in March saying the representations in the fund’s disclosure statement were no longer correct because of the impact of Covid-19 and the lockdown on tenants in the properties who were eligible for rent reductions or would seek them.

Augusta said the medical centre had been unconditionally purchased for $55 million for the fund.

Supplied Mark Francis, managing director of Augusta Capital, supports the takeover bid by Centuria Capital. He and associated interests hold just over 12 per cent of Augusta shares.

Augusta managing director Mark Francis said prospects for the medical care and health property sector remained attractive.

The economy was not the key driver of the healthcare property sector so it had attractive defensive investment characteristics.

The long-term intention was to grow the fund with a diverse range of properties.

The fund is looking for investors to stump up $35 million to help purchase the medical centre. Investors had to buy a minimum of 10,000 units at $1 each, and they could add to that in multiples of 1000 units.

Augusta Funds Management, owned by Augusta Capital, would hold 10 per cent of the fund’s units.

The initial forecast pre-tax return on the units was 6 per cent a year, paid monthly.

The medical centre has 28 tenants and the nine largest had been there for 14 to 28 years and accounted for 66 per cent of the income, Augusta said. Major tenants incude Pathlab, Hamilton Radiology and Fertility Associates.

Meanwhile ASX-listed Centuria Capital Group has gained acceptance of more than 72 per cent of the shares in Augusta Capital in its takeover bid.

The independent directors of Augusta have recommended Augusta shareholders accept the Centuria offer of NZ22 cents and 0.392 Centuria shares for every Augusta share in the absence of a better offer.

Augusta chairman Paul Duffy told shareholders that because the offer included Centuria shares movements in Centuria’s share price and in the New Zealand and Australian dollar exchange rate meant the value of the offer might change.

The offer was above the midpoint of the valuation range provided by independent advisor Calibre Partners and was significantly higher than the price the shares were trading at before the takeover offer. Calibre said Augusta was worth NZ85c to $1 a share with the midpoint in that range being NZ92.5c.

The offer was attractive compared to the earlier offer Centuria had made in January after adjusting for the recent $45m capital raising and other market performance issues, Duffy said.

A competing offer was unlikely given that Centuria had a blocking stake of 23.3 per cent before making the second takeover bid. It withdrew the first in late March.