Proposed plan to restrict Christchurch's Airbnb-style accommodation 'anti-tourism'

Christchurch City Council plans to place new rules on people renting out their homes to short-term visitors.

Absentee homeowners running Airbnb-style rental accommodation in Christchurch may face costs in the tens of thousands if the city council back new rules cracking down on the activity.

After months of consultation and deliberations, the council has released its preferred options for regulating the short-term accommodation industry – which would require a potentially costly resource consent.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Central Christchurch apartments in particular have been attractive to homeowners using them for short-term accommodation.

One opponent has labelled the proposed rules “anti-tourism”, but moteliers don’t think the council has gone far enough.

If passed, unhosted visitor accommodation in residential areas would be allowed for up to 60 days a year – with resource consent. The council could not decline the application, but instead apply conditions.

Using homes for visitor accommodation for 61 to 180 nights a year would be classed a “discretionary activity”. The council could consider any environmental effects in the consent, including noise and traffic impacts on neighbours.

Anything more than 180 nights a year would be classed a “non-complying activity” and the council could only grant the consent if environmental effects were minor.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch Holiday Homes director Sue Harrison says proposed new rules are unviable and anti-tourism.

These restrictions would only apply to homes where the owners do not live. But the council is also proposing restrictions on hosted accommodation, where the owners do live in the home. It plans to limit late-night arrivals and departures and stop large functions or events being held.

Christchurch Holiday Homes director Sue Harrison​, who manages 50 homes in Christchurch and Akaroa, said requiring even a discretionary consent would cost $20,000 and would still see the home empty for half the year.

The cost would be prohibitive and would force many people out of the industry, leading to a shortage of accommodation in Christchurch at peak times of the year, Harrison said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Earlier this year, Christchurch City Council conservatively estimated about 1600 homes were being used for short-term accommodation without the necessary consent.

“It’s a joke. It’s ridiculous. The end result is anti-tourism.”

Airbnb is labelling the proposed rules “outdated, regressive and restrictive”.

New Zealand and Australia head of public policy Derek Nolan​ said the changes would make it significantly harder for everyday Cantabrians to earn extra income to help cover bills and mortgage payments.

“In turn, this will set back economic recovery efforts and damage the countless small businesses throughout Christchurch who rely on tourism dollars brought in by Airbnb guests.”

He said nearly 250,000 guests in the city last year used Airbnb – “visitors who spent money in Christchurch businesses and helped grow local jobs”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Airbnb is labelling the proposed rules “outdated, regressive and restrictive”.

Bookabach has cautiously welcomed the council’s proposed regulations, but it wanted the council to treat hosted and unhosted accommodation the same.

It is calling on the council to ensure its resource consents process is as cost-effective and light touch as possible.

“Prohibitive application fees and onerous red tape should be removed from the resource consents process to uphold the spirit of the proposed changes,” a Bookabach spokesman said.

Under existing rules, owners in most residential zones need a resource consent to rent out their entire properties as short-term accommodation, but the laws are not monitored or enforced. The council only acts when it receives a complaint.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Christchurch motel owner and Hospitality NZ accommodation sector chairman Bob Pringle says proposed new rules to regulate the short-term accommodation sector do not go far enough.

The council earlier this year conservatively estimated about 1600 homes were being used for short-term accommodation without the necessary consent. That figure is likely to have reduced following the Covid-19 pandemic, but moteliers say the inequality remained and needed to be rectified.

Christchurch motel owner and Hospitality NZ accommodation sector chairman Bob Pringle said he believed 60 days was generous and the limit should be 30 days.

People renting out their holiday homes to visitors short-term was still a commercial operation and they should have to abide by the same rules as motels and hotels, he said.

“Why should they be treated any different to me? All we want is fairness across accommodation.“

Pringle was concerned how much it would cost the council to ensure compliance with the proposed new rules. He wanted the companies to put restrictions directly on their websites, preventing the home from being booked if it had reached its allowed number of days.

The council said it would need to hire one additional staff member to make sure people were complying with the proposed rules.

A decision whether to push ahead with changes to the District Plan will be made by the council on Wednesday. It will be publicly consulted before a hearings panel considered the submissions and makes recommendations to the council.

It is likely to be next year before a decision is made.