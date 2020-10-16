'We'll be buying up big': Sir Bob Jones sits on a stash of cash, waiting

When the next crash comes Wellington property investor Sir Bob Jones will be ready, hoping to snap up some big bargains.

The 80-year-old property tycoon became a billionaire last year, according to the 2019 NBR Rich List, on the back of growth in his property investment company, RJH, which he formed in 1961.

“Our strategy is pretty well proven, we buy in recessions. We’re sitting on nearly quarter of a billion cash,” Jones said in a Zoom meeting hosted by the CFA Society on Thursday.

RJH also carried very little debt, and saw little point in spending up large on property at the moment.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington property investor Sir Bob Jones became a billionaire last year.

“We’re got to wait ... for the enormous crash that’s coming next year, when the reality of the situation is no longer smothered. Mass unemployment worldwide,” said Jones, who also described himself as an optimist.

Prior to the arrival of Covid-19, during the normal economic cycle there were already signs of a downturn coming, he said.

“So it was happening anyway, it’s just simply been massively compounded.”

He was not concerned about the level of debt the country was taking on as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Government net core debt is forecast to hit $234 billion in 2030/31, or about 47 per cent of the economy as measured by gross domestic product.

He also said New Zealand’s conservative approach to managing the virus was the right one, and the country was in a better position than many others.

However, he was worried about “the tendency of thinking it’s easy just to print money” that had been happening since the global financial crisis of 2008.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Jones’ company RJH owns 18 central Wellington buildings.

He said that towards the end of every decade since the 1960s, there had been a major event that no-one could have forecast.

“And I’m not into witchcraft, but the cold hard fact is that six decades you see a pattern.

“So we’ve been amassing cash, waiting for the surprise that’s coming along, in this case it was a virus, and we’re in a terrific position and we’ll be buying up big,” he said.

RJH says it is New Zealand's largest private central business district office building owner, with about 700 tenancies and assets worth more than $1.5 billion. It owns 18 central Wellington buildings - including David Jones - and eight office buildings in Auckland. It also owns five buildings in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

The company was now looking to buy commercial property in Central and Eastern Europe primarily, as well as expanding in the United Kingdom.

“It’s akin to stamp collecting,” the pipe-smoking Jones said on Thursday.

Supplied RJH owns eight Auckland office buildings, including SAP Tower in Queen St.

He said his experience of tough economic times previously, five years after the 1987 sharemarket crash, was “wonderful”.

“They just gave buildings away. We bought one building for $6 million, then about five years later we were offered $75 million for it; another one for $5 million that we did sell for $60 million.”

Property funds tended to invest with an eye on the income they would receive, he said.

“If you know office buildings and you’re handling them right, don’t do it for income.

“We spend an awful lot on our buildings all the time, it’s a capital exercise, but they [funds] don’t do that, they sit back and have no idea.”

He also said investing in residential property was a “stupid thing to do”.

“I’d rather be flogged, 30 lashes every hour than having to own a residential property.”