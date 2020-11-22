Tenants' son thought real estate agent was intruder after waking up during visit

The son of a couple renting a property in Weymouth, Auckland, thought a real estate agent was an intruder.

The couple told the Tenancy Tribunal their son had a mental health condition and had become upset during one visit.

They said their son had been asleep when the real estate agent arrived and thought they were an intruder.

Their Weymouth home was on the market at the time and they went to the tribunal upset about a lack of notice.

They also felt there had been short or no notice for viewings.

But the landlord’s agent, A1 Rentals Limited, wanted the couple’s tenancy terminated due to methamphetamine contamination.

The real estate agent was showing prospective buyers through the house when they provided the landlord with a copy of the testing report.

Maarten Holl/Stuff The Tenancy Tribunal said there was insufficient evidence the couple’s home was contaminated with methamphetamine (File photo).

She said this was when she first learnt about the testing.

The tenants were also not aware any testing had been carried out.

“The methamphetamine report was requested by Auckland Building Reports, which suggests that assessment for a building report in relation to the proposed sale of the property was carried out during the tenancy, also without notice to the tenant,” adjudicator Nicole Walker noted.

She felt the report was not sufficient evidence the house had been contaminated with methamphetamine and dismissed the landlord’s application.

Under the Residential Tenancies Act, a landlord can enter a property to test for contaminants but only after giving their tenant at least 48 hours notice beforehand.

Walker concluded there had been at least one unlawful entry by the landlord.

“The tribunal is also satisfied that the unlawful entry did cause some upset, stress or inconvenience.”

She awarded the tenants $200 in compensation.