Noise and builders' toilet smell like a living 'hell' for Auckland tenants

Two tenants and their flatmate were forced to sleep elsewhere due to noise from a house build, and the smell of a workers’ portable loo on the property.

Tenants Cheyne Carson and Layne Reed, along with their flatmate, knew landlord Pravin Kasmin planned on building another house at the back of their rental in Glen Eden, West Auckland.

However, Carson told the Tenancy Tribunal living at the rental during 11 months of construction was “hell”.

It was meant to be a “new start” for Carson, she said, after some “tumultuous years”.

As first-time tenants, Carson and Reed were attracted to the property due to its location, size and weekly rent of $440.

But Carson described workers banging on their door early in the morning to move their cars so they could access the back site.

With large trucks going up and down the driveway right outside her bedroom window, she said she was forced to sleep in the lounge.

“The tenants were angry as they were renting a place with one parking space and they did not have that,” adjudicator Toni Prowse noted.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The Tenancy Tribunal said the tenants were left stressed, annoyed and frustrated during their tenancy (file photo).

“The street the house is on, is a busy road. The tenants were unable to park their cars at night on the road, because of security concerns.”

Workers also sang outside Carson’s bedroom window, and she filmed one interaction asking them to stop.

Prowse said Carson was polite and explained to the workers she would like them to stop as she was tired.

“They agree, but as soon as she goes back inside, they start again. This happens on three occasions,” Prowse said.

“There are photographs that show the workman jeering and laughing at the tenant.”

A portable loo was also placed outside a bedroom window during hot weather, causing the smell of sewage to permeate throughout the house.

The bedroom’s occupant could not open the window and had to sleep elsewhere as a result.

Another portable loo was put close to the tenants’ kitchen, but was moved after a complaint.

Landlord Pravin Kasmin told the tribunal he had asked workers not to go onto the tenants’ land and to be mindful of them.

Ross Giblin/Stuff After 11 months of construction over the back, one of the tenants described living in front as “hell”.

Prowse said she felt Kasmin did not take basic steps to mitigate any interference, such as introducing the tenants to the project manager and explaining to them the work being carried out and its likely impact.

“I am left with a clear impression that the landlord thought and treated the tenants as an inconvenience to getting the house built at the back,” she said.

“The landlord has taken the view that the cheaper rent compensates the tenant from any inconvenience.”

She found the landlord’s breaches to the tenants’ use and enjoyment of the property, privacy and peace were “stressful, annoying, frustrating and constant”.

Kasmin was ordered to pay the tenants $5,560.44 in damages and compensation.