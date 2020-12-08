28,000 New Zealand homes always damp and mouldy: Housing report

About one in five New Zealand homes are damp and one in six have mould larger than an A4 sheet of paper.

Large portions of New Zealand’s housing stock are cold, mouldy and damp, making those that live in them more likely to have physical and mental health issues, according to an analysis of housing quality in New Zealand.

A snapshot of the state of housing in New Zealand has just been published in a report called Housing in Aotearoa: 2020, by Stats NZ and the Building Research Association of New Zealand (Branz).

The report said about 28,000 homes in New Zealand were reported to be always damp and always have visible mould. About 11,400 of those homes were in Auckland.

It found renters were more likely to experience dampness and mould than homeowners and Housing New Zealand homes were even more likely to be damp or mouldy (or both).

The report said 318,891 of New Zealand’s homes (21.5 per cent) were sometimes or always damp and 252,855 (16.9 per cent) had visible mould larger than an A4 sheet of paper at least some of the time.

More than two in five Māori and Pacific people lived in damp housing and were more likely to live in mouldy homes, it said.

One in five New Zealanders lived in a home that was always or often too cold in winter, but that rose to about two in five for Pacific people, the report said.

The paper, based primarily on 2018 data, looked in-depth at the state of housing in New Zealand with a focus on whether New Zealanders have access to suitable, affordable, warm, safe, and secure shelter.

Ashten Macdonald/Stuff Rentals are more likely to be often or always cold, always damp, to have mould, and to be in need of major repairs, the report says.

As a result of concern around the effects of poor housing on health, additional questions around housing quality were, in 2018, added to both the Census and Stats NZ’s general social survey (GSS), which provides information on the well-being of New Zealanders aged 15 years and over.

Additionally, Stats NZ and the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment partnered with Branz to carry out about 800 housing inspections, to provide robust additional objective data.

“The combination of Census, GSS, and physical house inspection data provides the most comprehensive information on housing quality in New Zealand to date,” the report said.

The report seeks to address key questions identified in a 2009 Stats NZ review of housing statistics, and looks at how four dimensions of housing (habitability, affordability, suitability, and tenure security) are linked.

Habitability was a focus because research showed poor housing quality had an effect on physical and mental health, the report said.

The World Health Organisation says poor housing conditions are one of the mechanisms through which social and environmental inequality translates into health inequality, which further affects quality of life and well-being.

The paper cited research which shows cold, damp housing can result in higher seasonal mortality rates and higher incidence of both cardiovascular and respiratory disease.

Damp housing also has the potential to increase dust mites and mould, both of which are allergenic, while crowded living conditions can be linked to asthma.

In 2018 there were 1.8 million dwellings in New Zealand.

The report said about one in five homes were damp sometimes and one in six had mould larger than an A4 sheet of paper.

Housing problems, such as cold, damp, and mould, were more common among rentals, and households that did not have enough money for everyday needs, and had four or more household members, it said.

Owner-occupier households were more likely to have efficient heating appliances, such as heat pumps and wood burners, than rentals, it said.

Rental houses were more likely to be smaller, and to be in need of major repair, and were less likely to have double glazing, it said.

However, there was no significant difference in insulation between owned homes and rentals.

One in 10 New Zealand houses did not have any working smoke alarms, one in three had tap water that was too hot, and one in five houses had trips and falls hazards, it said.

The report said poor quality housing affected people’s wellbeing and just over half of people who reported four key housing quality problems (always damp, often too cold, mould larger than an A4 sheet and in need of repair) rated their overall life satisfaction poorly.

People living in damp, cold, and mouldy houses had more frequent colds and flu and were more likely to suffer from asthma, it said.

They also tended to have poorer mental wellbeing than people who lived in homes without those problems, it said.

Both Census and the GSS showed that dampness and mould were common in New Zealand homes.

Constant dampness was a feature of 44,520 homes and visible mould larger than A4 size was always present in 64,536 homes, it said.

Northland and Gisborne, followed by Auckland, were the regions with the highest proportions of damp homes in 2018. In Northland, 4.5 per cent of homes were always damp, and a further 23.1 per cent were damp sometimes, it said.

In contrast, Marlborough and Tasman were the regions least likely to be affected, with some dampness in about one in 10 homes, it said.

Homes in Wairoa, Hawke’s Bay, were the most likely to be affected by dampness, at more than a third (35.6 per cent), followed by those in Opotiki (31.6 per cent), and Kawerau (31.2 per cent) in Bay of Plenty region.

Wairoa and Opotiki were also the districts most likely to be affected by mould, with 27.4 per cent and 25.9 per cent of homes, respectively, having visible mould over A4 size at least some times.

About one in four homes in Auckland were damp, and more than one in five were affected by mould, it said.

Rates of dampness and mould were highest in the Auckland suburbs of Mangere, Otahuhu and Otara-Papatoetoe. Dampness was lowest in Hibiscus and Bays and Upper Harbour.

Rentals were more likely to be often or always cold, always damp, to have mould, and to be in need of major repairs, it said.

2018 Census data also showed that households renting from Housing New Zealand were particularly likely to be in homes affected by dampness or mould (or both), it said.

Information on dampness and mould was more likely to be missing for these households, but of those who did provide this information, half reported dampness some or all the time, and 40 per cent reported visible mould some or all the time, it said.

Constant dampness was reported by 14.6 per cent of households renting from Housing New Zealand, and 16.2 per cent of Housing New Zealand households reported that visible mould over A4 size was always present.

More than two in five Māori and Pacific people lived in damp housing (40.3 per cent and 45.9 per cent, respectively), compared with 21.3 per cent of people of European ethnicity and 22.5 per cent of people of Asian ethnicity, it said.

Pacific people were also the most likely to live in homes with visible mould over A4 size at least some of the time, at 41.8 per cent, compared with 33.0 per cent of Māori and 16.7 per cent of Europeans.

The 2018 GSS also showed that Māori and Pacific peoples experienced higher rates of dampness and mould, as well as other problems such as feeling cold and living in a house requiring major repairs.

Low income, large households, and inefficient heating was linked to dampness and mould, it said.

Dampness (some or all the time) was most common in dwellings heated with both an electric heater (not a heat pump) and a portable gas heater (39.9 per cent).

The 2018 GSS also asked people whether they could see their breath inside in winter, which is considered a more objective measure of cold. About one in five people said they could. This rose to about one in three renters.

On the spot temperature reading was also taken in about 6700 homes.

In winter, 33 per cent of the temperature readings were under the minimum 18 degrees Celsius recommended by World Health Organisation guidelines.