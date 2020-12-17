Rise in real estate agents gaining licences in Australia poses risk to industry, minister warned

Real estate agents are accused of adding fuel to the red-hot property market by manipulating so-called 'estimated prices' on websites.

The number of people applying to become a real estate agent has increased 42 per cent during Covid-19, surprising the Real Estate Authority (REA).

At the same time, the industry watchdog and Crown entity has expressed concern that New Zealand’s real estate qualifications are not fit for purpose and warns that an Australian loophole “undermines” professionalism in the industry.

An REA briefing paper prepared for Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio, who has oversight of the REA and Real Estate Agents Act, said as at September 30, there were nearly 15,200 active licensees (salespersons, branch managers and agents) including 601 new licensee applications from July to September, an increase of 42 per cent on last year.

“This was above our forecast that licensee numbers would reduce in response to the Covid-19 conditions,“ the paper said.

However, there were also a number of suspended licensees and the REA anticipated overall licence numbers were likely to reduce to 14,500.

The increase in new applicants comes at a time of house price inflation, another phenomenon the REA did not predict during the pandemic.

“In April 2020, we anticipated that the housing market may be impacted by the Covid-19 restrictions and economic effects. At this stage, those impacts have not arisen, and the market remains buoyant.”

House prices were continuing to rise however, stock remained low which was creating a highly competitive and pressured real estate sector, it said.

In the 2020 financial year, the REA received 288 complaints about real estate licensees.

From July to September complaint enquiries and complaints to the REA increased 26 per cent and 13 per cent respectively, albeit off a record low base.

Ensuring New Zealand’s qualifications suite for agents was fit for purpose was key to ensuring high standards of knowledge and professionalism in the New Zealand real estate sector, the REA said.

A review of the real estate qualifications suite was underway to ensure that a robust minimum standard for training was established, it said.

Issues relating to the real estate qualifications suite in New Zealand were two-fold, it said.

First, Australian training organisations were providing New Zealanders with real estate agent qualifications after 12 weeks training, regardless of a person’s experience, compared to the New Zealand equivalent which took 24 months.

The Australian qualifications did not cover relevant New Zealand legislation or REA regulations and rules, it said.

However, once licensed in Australia, that licence must be recognised in New Zealand under the Trans-Tasman Mutual Recognition Act.

“In our view, the qualification is not fit for purpose for the New Zealand real estate industry and enables new licensees to enter the New Zealand real estate sector without adequate experience and training.”

The increased use of Australian qualifications in New Zealand undermined the level of quality, knowledge and experience of some licensees in New Zealand and was impacting the overall professionalism of the real estate industry, it said.

“We consider that this presents a risk to the sector.”

A growing number of licensees were choosing to complete the shorter Australian qualification to bypass the New Zealand qualification, it said.

As a result, education providers were hesitant to develop a programme for New Zealand, with the current New Zealand agent qualification due to expire at the end of the year.

The REA had arranged an extension to June to allow time to develop a new qualification that was attractive to the real estate industry and maintained robust standards.

The authority said it was working with the real estate industry, training organisations, the Ministry of Justice and the New Zealand Qualification Authority to develop a new qualification suite and was treating the issue as a priority.

It was also concerned about limitations of the current legislative framework regarding the application of the fit and proper test to licensing, a prerequisite for being granted a real estate licence.

It scrutinised all applications regarding the fit and proper person test.

“However, our view is that the application of the legislative framework does not align with public expectations of what constitutes a fit and proper person.”

It was developing an internal policy to define fit and proper and its assessment approach and was considering developing, in consultation with the industry, a professional standard on fit and proper to add weight to future assessments and better align with public expectations.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) chief executive Bindi Norwell there was consensus across all areas of the industry that New Zealand’s real estate qualifications were not fit for purpose and needed re-shaping to fit the current and future needs of the industry.

“There has also been feedback from across the country that the current system takes too long to complete, hence why the Australian option has proved more popular in recent years.”

She saw it as an opportunity for the profession to re-shape the qualifications to ensure New Zealand had world-class real estate education.

That would ensure a level of professionalism expected of the industry was met, she said.