Luxury development that lured John Key sells $25m worth of property on day one

A new luxury resort in Gibbston Valley, near Queenstown offers investors some serious luxury and a few perks for early buyers.

A Gibbston Valley luxury development has sold its first release of 15 properties, worth $25 million, on the first day of listing.

The development attracted high-profile buyers like former Prime Minister John Key and cricket coach Brendon McCullum.

A second release of 20 two, three and four-bedroom properties were likely to be gone by Christmas, Harcourts agent and former MP Hamish Walker said.

“We almost can’t keep up with the level of inquiry that’s coming through, with buyers attracted to the scale and location of what’s on offer, and pricing that’s meeting the market when overall demand is at an all-time high.”

READ MORE:

* Luxury resort attracts former PM John Key and cricket coach Brendon McCullum

* Former MP Hamish Walker launches real estate career in Queenstown

* Report shows strong demand and growth potential for Otago property market



The development will include access to a nine-hole golf course, a country club and spa, wellness centre, restaurant, gym and a village with artisan shops, cafe and garden centre.

Buyers could live in or rent homes out via the resort when they weren’t there.

Located close to Queenstown, homes range in price from $1.25m to $4.5m plus GST.

Prices had increased since the first release and would increase again once the next 20 homes were gone, Walker said.

Supplied A planned luxury development at Gibbston Valley is attracting high profile buyers, including former Prime Minster John Key.

Key said he had bought in because it was good value for money.

“Gibbston Valley Winery has a very rich history and this is about experiencing the finest of what Central Otago has to offer in a safe and relaxing environment,” he said.

McCullum said he was buying in because he loved Queenstown, golf, wine and the high country.

Walker said the $750m development has also attracted interest from other well-known sportspeople.

Buyers had mostly come from Auckland, while other interest had come from Kiwis living in the United States and Australia.

Harcourts Queenstown managing director Warwick Osborne said the company was delighted to work with the owners of a development of this scale and quality.

supplied Central Otago winery Gibbston Valley chief executive Greg Hunt stands in front of a newly built administration building in 2016. Now a much bigger resort and golf course are planned for Gibbston Valley Station.

“It’s the first type of resort of this nature seen in New Zealand for many years,” he said.

The development will be built on Gibbston Valley Station, co-owned by Gibston Valley Winery, Lodge and Spa chief executive Greg Hunt and US based Phil Griffiths.

Hunt said the resort was the realisation of a long-term development plan, with zoning granted 12 months ago for the golf course and resort. Building was anticipated to start in 2022.

The first stage of the development will be a collection of 132 homes called The Vines, directly across the road from the Gibbston Valley Winery. A retreat lodge is also planned for another part of the station, containing 20 units.