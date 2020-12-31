Tenant who changed locks, broke window and abandoned property owes landlord $5000

On today's episode of The Detail, Emile Donovan speaks to Stuff chief political reporter Henry Cooke and landlord Mark Todd about the reformed renting regulations and what they'll mean for your tenancy, or tenants.

An Auckland tenant who changed the locks, broke a window and abandoned the property they had been living in, has been told to pay $5500 by the Tenancy Tribunal.

Masana Marama rented a property at 3 Albert Road in Manukau.

But on December 10, the landlord, Afsheens Property Investments, became aware of Marama having abandoned the tenancy.

Marama was usually present at the premises and often with guests but there was no one present when the landlord visited the house.

"The lawn was overgrown and a window and the airconditioning unit were broken. A neighbour also told the landlord that they had not seen the tenant for over two weeks. As the tenant had changed the locks to the premises, the landlord could not enter to inspect the premises,” the Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator noted.

GOOGLE STREETVIEW Masana Marama rented this South Auckland property before abandoning it.

According to the Residential Tenancies Act 1986, a rental property was abandoned when the tenant left the premises without reasonable excuse, not intending to return or to meet their obligations, and failed to notify the landlord.

The landlord had originally sought payment of overdue rent but that was amended to include an application to the tribunal for termination of the tenancy, too.

That was granted and the tribunal ordered Marama to pay Afsheens Property Investments $5540, plus the bond of $2760. There was $8280 in rent owing.

The landlord did not seek any compensation for damage to the property.