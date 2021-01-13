Auckland Council building up for sale as thousands of staff work from home

Amber and Julius Long felt the national Covid-19 lockdown was challenging - trying to balance parenting and work from home - but there were positives to come out of it.

The trend of working from home has helped Auckland Council clear one of its downtown office buildings, which could now be put up for sale.

The council said thousands of corporate staff are averaging one day a week doing their jobs away from the office.

Bledisloe House in the CBD, which once housed 1000 staff, is now largely empty with most moved across the road into the council’s Albert St headquarters.

The practice of working from home was boosted during the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020. In the council’s case, up to 5000 people were working remotely at the time.

The reduced numbers of staff in council offices has helped a project, begun in 2018, to reduce the number of major council offices from 10 to four.

Google Maps Bledisloe House in central Auckland could be sold by Auckland Council.

Nineteen service desks will be in place in other locations, such as libraries.

Councillors in December approved preparing Bledisloe House for sale, subject to public consultation.

The sale of surplus offices is expected to save $117 million in maintenance and running costs over a decade.

“In addition to this, Covid-19 created a new opportunity to rethink our workspaces – particularly in the CBD,” Rod Aitken, the council's head of corporate property, said.

“Staff are continuing to choose to work remotely at least one day a week on average, and are enjoying the benefits that brings in terms of managing work-life balance with less commuting.”

Auckland Council pays no allowance to those who opt to work from home.

Supplied Auckland Council’s Albert St headquarters has absorbed staff from closed offices at Graham St and Bledisloe House.

The Bledisloe House building opened in 1959 and now sits adjacent to the site of the City Rail Link’s Aotea Station.

It is expected to be the city’s busiest train station when the CRL opens in 2024.

Other major council offices sold in the downsize include part of the former Waitākere City Council headquarters in Henderson, which fetched $26.8 million.

Auckland Council/Supplied The administration portion of Auckland Council’s Henderson complex sold in 2020.

The council’s Graham St offices sold in 2019, the ground-level car park adjacent to Bledisloe House has conditionally sold, and the former Rodney District Council office in Orewa sold in 2020.

Further reductions in Auckland Council staff numbers are expected to be unveiled in February as part of a move to cut costs in the wake of Covid-19.

The council expects up to 500 jobs could go.

While some staff have already finished up, no update on numbers will come until late February.

The council's staffing has fallen from the equivalent of 6470 full-timers in June 2020 to 6341 at the end of September.

It is projected to be 6000 by June 2021 due to redundancy or attrition.