Fed-up neighbour buys central Christchurch 'eyesore' bringing down the block

Malvern House, pictured in 2020, was known as Christchurch’s most tagged building and attracted squatters.

Jimmy Royal got so fed up with the vandalised eyesore next door that he bought the building.

Royal is the new owner of Malvern House on Hereford St in central Christchurch. The quake-damaged office building is on the city council’s “Dirty 30” list of sites seen as barriers to the rebuild, and in a location compared by one property owner to a war zone.

Malvern House has sat vacant and deteriorating since the quakes. It has attracted squatters and damage including broken windows, plus the label of the city’s most tagged building.

Its sale could help revitalise the dilapidated strip, where neighbours say their improvement efforts have been thwarted by Malvern House’s condition.

City councillor Jamie Gough was pleased to hear of the sale and said there was “light at the end of the tunnel” for the area.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Malvern House, on Hereford St in central Christchurch, has been bought by neighbour Jimmy Royal whose existing land is in the foreground.

Malvern House's previous owners, the Chew family, had a North Island investor and developer signed up last year to buy the building to convert into apartments, but the deal fell through.

Royal then bought Malvern House for about $2.5 million at auction through his company, Royal Holiday Group.

He already owns the bare site next door. Before the quakes the land housed his language school Royal English College but the building had to be demolished.

“I have been wanting to rebuild for 10 years, but when next door is so ugly you can’t build next to that. We have lost a lot of money not being able to build it up,” he said.

“I thought: I want to do something about this very poor building, Malvern House. It is an eyesore.”

Royal said he had not decided whether to refurbish or replace the building. The location had good potential, but delays with the rebuild and anchor projects had held the area back, he said.

“I hope the council can support us, with consents or whatever we need.”

He said he would address the vandalised exterior as soon he had developed his plans, and would eventually like to establish tourist apartments or a hotel.

Supplied Malvern House in central Christchurch at 159 Hereford St has a new owner.

“We will do it all at once. Perhaps within 18 months we can refurbish it.”

Aaron Hegarty, who with his wife Cilla had to halt work on their nearby office building last year, described the area as “like a war zone” which prevented them opening their building.

“The most annoying thing was that before we bought it, the council said they were making sure the neighbours got their act together,” Hegarty said.

Denis Harwood, who owns both the Hereford Suites building on the other side of the Malvern House and the heritage Hereford Chambers three doors down, said it was “fantastic” that Royal was the new owner.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF/Stuff The strip of Hereford St described as looking like a war zone.

Harwood said he also bid at the auction, and had been concerned the building would be bought by North Island investors “who would just land bank it and do nothing with it”.

“I just hope Jimmy gets on with it and tidies it up while he makes plans and gets consents. Even if the broken windows got boarded up, it would help.”

Hereford Suites is also on the Dirty 30 list, but Harwood said he had started renovations and would reopen it as a five-star apartment hotel once the area was tidied.

Squatters and vandals had been getting into the top of his building from Malvern House, he said.

Royal said the recent roading and footpath revamp of Hereford St between Manchester St and Oxford Tce was helpful, and the new Spark building nearby gave the block a boost, he said.

Gough said that while it was pleasing to see the number of barrier sites dwindling, the last few were proving the toughest to sort out.

“We’re down to the pointy end ... the council might have to act on a case-by-case basis. There’s certainly no excuse for owners to plead ignorance.”

