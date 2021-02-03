Garage 'sleepout' listed for rent for $400 a week for a couple in Carterton

A Wellington woman has been criticised for advertising a “sleepout” with no plumbing for rent in Carterton for $400 a week for a couple, or $300 a week for a single person.

Becky Cassam said she had to remove the post on the Carterton Facebook Notice Board as it had “enraged” a lot of people and a complaint was made to the council.

“I had no idea of the new renting criteria. I’m a novice in this space. I had been renting it to a friend,” she said.

"He had been living there for 15 months, it was a win-win for both of us. I had no idea I was in breach of any code.”

Stuff was sent a number of screenshots of the listing on Tuesday, including comments questioning whether it was legal to rent out a property without direct access to a toilet or bathroom.

Cassam had said the “sleepout” was insulated, but a photo from the listing showed a garage door.

Landlords have been ordered to pay nearly the $4000 maximum possible level of exemplary damages for not insulating their rental properties, Tenancy Tribunal records show.

Carterton District Council was contacted about the listing on Tuesday morning, and alerted to the fact that it was not compliant with current legislation.

“The council must be notified prior to an uninhabitable building being converted into a living space, and approve that change,” said Dave Gittings, council infrastructure, services and regulatory manager.

“The council must assess if the building will meet, within reason, the requirements of the Building Code.

“For this reason, the council notified the advertiser of these requirements at which stage they removed the listing themselves.”

LJ Hooker Masterton-based property investment manager Keith Archer said the Wairarapa rental market had been “extremely tight” for about 18 months.

There was currently just one rental property available for the entire district, from Featherston to beyond Masterton, Archer said.

“Prices have been low for a very long time. There’s been an influx of people from out of the district, not accustomed to the prices here, with a fistful of dollars, cashed up from Auckland and Wellington.”

Locals were finding the prices unaffordable, he said.

“Wages are traditionally low compared to the rest of the country, it’s quite some adjustment and a leap in a very small amount of time.”

The situation for renters was the worst he had seen in his 10 years as a rental manager in the area. When he started, the problem was being able to find people to tenant properties.

Rental properties would now generally attract about 20 applicants, he said.

The supply of rental properties had increased, and the quality had improved in part thanks to Government legislation, he said. However, the number of people who were renting, often because they could not afford to buy, to also increased “exponentially”.

“Prices are pretty out of control,” he said.

Rental properties had to meet government housing regulations, including Healthy Homes standards, and local bylaws. A property with no plumbing or cooking facilities “has never been, and will never be” legal, he said.

The average tidy three-bedroom rental property in Carterton was a minimum of $420 per week, while rent for a newer property with double glazing and other features was between $500 and $570 a week.