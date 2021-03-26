I'm a landlord and I'm tired of people blaming me for the housing crisis

OPINION: As someone who owns an investment property I'm tired of being blamed for the housing crisis in New Zealand.

This week after the Government released its changes to slow the property market, an online publication quoted a 23-year-old complaining they had already given up on ever owning a home in New Zealand due to the high house prices. The only way they knew people of their age could afford a home is if their parents were able to help them.

You know what? If you're in your 20s expecting to own a home, you need to adjust your expectations.

Home ownership in New Zealand has been expensive for more than just this generation.

I grew up on the outskirts of a small New Zealand city in a low income area. I was one of four children and, from the age of 7 the son of a single Mum who only had a part-time job working in a garden nursery potting plants.

We owned a Mini as our only car until I was 17 - try fitting five people and a dog in a Mini. When it finally gave up you could see the road through the rusted floor, and we had to check our available fuel by poking a stick into the gas tank to see what level the stick was wet to.

All this to say, I didn't come from money.

At 22 years old, after two years at Polytech (a course I didn't complete), I worked in hotels and restaurants, and then moved to working in call centres. My income was $24,000 and my net worth was $500.

At age 27 I got married and had debt. It was time to grow up. I got a job in a small marketing agency and regularly worked until 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning to learn what I needed to learn to be valuable. I knew that without a university degree I would have to succeed in other ways. My income was $42,000 per year and my net worth was about negative $10,000.

At age 33 I was still regularly working until 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning trying to build a second income to get us ahead while I worked at a charity during the day. There was no Kiwisaver or retirement fund of note. We spent what we earned to live, and saved my side hustle earnings. My income was $55,000 per year and my net worth was $30,000.

At age 36 we had the first of two kids and dropped to one income. Brutal.

In 2016 at age 41 we had enough for a deposit. Not 20, or 30, I was over 40 years old.

Soon after, we managed to buy a small, inexpensive investment property in Tauranga (think 233sqm section small) on an interest only loan.

You see, my Kiwi dream was that one day if I worked hard enough I would own my own home and have an investment property to improve our quality of life when I retire. Is that so greedy?

Not all investors are flipping, speculating and leveraging the property market to make it hard for everyone else. Not everyone gets a leg up in life from Mum and Dad or has a Lotto win.

The changes the Government has made around interest deductions only means we will have to cut spending, and many other regular Mum and Dad investors will do the same.

We donate to charities and at times purchase school equipment for families that can't afford it at our local school. We have not implemented scheduled rental increases to support the single mum in our rental because I was once the kid of that mum. Is this affordable?

Of course I'm no saint, I have bills too - but what other retail spending and donations will people cut back on that might have a negative effect on the wider economy? Should I raise the rent to help offset the new costs? Should I sell the dream I worked so hard for? Would you?

I'm not saying the New Zealand property market is affordable. Just relax on the blame game.