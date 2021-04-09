Affordable housing proposed for empty hospital site in central Christchurch

This land in central Christchurch, nearly the size of two rugby fields, has been empty and unused since 2009.

One of central Christchurch's largest swathes of vacant land could become social or affordable housing.

The former Christchurch Women's Hospital site, at 885 Colombo St, has been empty and unused since the hospital was demolished in 2009.

The land, about the size of two rugby fields, is owned by the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) and has a rateable value of nearly $11 million.

New emails, released to Stuff under the Official Information Act, show the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has been talking with the CDHB about buying the land for social or affordable housing since July last year.

As of last month, the ministry was procuring consultants to conduct on-site due diligence investigations, the documents show. However, no offer has formally been made.

The emails show the housing ministry has also spoken with Ngāi Tahu, the main iwi in the South Island, about a potential partnership on the land.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The former Christchurch Women's Hospital site, at 885 Colombo St, has been empty and unused since the hospital was demolished in 2009.

Both Ngāi Tahu and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development were not able to comment before deadline.

Dr Rob Ojala, the executive director of facilities at the CDHB, said the ministry had "expressed potential interest” in the site, but it was not yet “formal interest”.

If it got to this stage, the CDHB would need to consider its future health requirements for the site, he said.

The CDHB had provided a 2015 ground condition report to the ministry and its staff would be allowed on-site to conduct due diligence, Ojala said.

Revelation of the ministry's interest comes as the Government moves to make housing more affordable and the social housing register remains at a record high. In January, it hit 22,803, a four-fold increase since Labour was elected in 2017.

The former hospital site is among the vacant sites identified by the city council. The council has signalled a long-term intention to crack down on undeveloped vacant land.

In 2019, CDHB board member and city councillor Aaron Keown warned the site risked becoming a “roadblock” to central city progress.

On Friday, he said he supported a conversation about putting housing there and supported some social and affordable housing, but he believed making it exclusively that could lead to “ghetto-isation”.

Joe Johnson/Stuff City councillor and CDHB board member Aaron Keown says only putting social and affordable housing on the old hospital site could lead to “ghettoisation".

“You get negative outcomes when you put too much affordable and social housing together," he said. “You should always spread through society a variation of people.”

Private developer Matthew Horncastle previously said he would love to buy the site and predicted 100 to 150 dwellings could be built on it.

The now-released emails show discussions between the CDHB and the housing ministry began in July 2020.

At the time, Benjamin Speedy, a ministry official, said the site could be suitable for the Land for Housing programme, which has a goal of identifying suitable land for housing development “with a particular focus on public and/or affordable housing”.

In August, Brad Cabell, the CDHB’s programme director for construction and property, told Speedy there was interest in "the potential repurposing" of the old hospital site.

In November, Speedy informed the CDHB the ministry had found the old hospital site was suitable for their programme.

Speedy said he wanted to progress with on-site due diligence and asked the health board for any completed on-site investigations.

The next month, Cabell replied to Speedy: “we are just waiting for some direction”.

In February, an email sent by the CDHB's corporate solicitor, Tim Lester, mentioned that Ngāi Tahu and the ministry had discussed “a potential partnership" for the old hospital site.

This was the only email that mentioned the potential partnership. The identity of the person at Ngāi Tahu who received the email has been redacted for privacy reasons.

In March this year, Speedy said the ministry was progressing with the procurement of consultants to conduct the on-site due diligence.