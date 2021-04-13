Landlord cuts down child's treehouse in bitter property dispute

Rosy Armitage, with the remains of son Leo’s treehouse behind her, at the back of the house on Grafton Rd, Auckland.

When Rosy Armitage’s landlord had almost every tree on the property cut to the ground, the destruction took her six-year-old son Leo’s treehouse with it.

He also had a fencing company erect a hurricane fence around the property in the early hours of the morning, and allegedly told her electricity company to cut off the power because the house was vacant.

The dispute between Armitage and Shen Tat Ooi has been rumbling for almost a decade, with multiple court hearings heading towards a likely final drama at the High Court in September.

Ooi’s barrister, Ray Parmenter, describes Armitage as the “worst tenant of all times”, saying she hasn’t made any of her last 51 rent payments on time.

Armitage’s company Hum Hospitality took a 20-year lease on Ooi’s property in January 2011. And since about 2012, Ooi has wanted Armitage out of the landmark, heritage-listed ten-bedroom 19th century kauri villa, which sits on the corner of Grafton Rd and Grafton Bridge in central Auckland, close to the city’s main hospital.

READ MORE:

* Exiting a commercial property lease early? What's the process and cost?

* Doctor gets half-a-million plus payout in stoush with hospital

* Buyer of $10m house claims he was misled over leaks

* Precinct Properties' fight with tenant over quake damage heads to court



Years of skirmishes have turned increasingly bitter, and last month - at the fifth attempt - Ooi won a court order cancelling the tenancy at a without-notice hearing at which Armitage wasn’t present.

But when police and bailiffs arrived last week, Armitage refused to go. Ooi put up the fence, and had an arborist fell trees including mature pohutakawa and a plum which housed Leo’s treehouse, leaving Armitage feeling “deeply shocked.. How would I tell my son?”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff A hurricane fence now surrounds the distinctive Grafton Rd landmark.

The two sides concur on little, but they agree the grand old house was derelict when Armitage moved in.

Ooi bought it from Housing New Zealand for $975,000 in December 2008, initially intending to turn it into a medical centre, then later a restaurant.

But lacking the money to renovate, he instead leased to Armitage, who envisaged running a French Enlightenment-style Salon, where people could gather for intellectual discourse and hold community events. She would use volunteer labour to completely restore the place.

Upstairs rooms are rented out, while downstairs a charitable trust runs activities such as swing dance and sewing classes and philosophical lectures, with a coffee cart operating in the garden.

The agreement to renovate gave Armitage three years’ free rent, then three years at $87,000 plus GST, before a hike to $120,000 plus GST by December 2016.

The arguments began when Armitage said re-piling work done by Ooi was seriously deficient (that forms part of another looming case), and he’d simply laid new decks on top of rotting old ones. Armitage said they could not continue work with the foundations in such poor state.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Rosy Armitage in the front garden of the property - the piles of logs are from last week’s treeworks.

Ooi had the right to terminate the lease if the work was incomplete - and he made that move in 2012. A judge agreed, but granted relief, to see if a solution could be reached.

It could not: the two sides then bickered on the value of Hum’s renovations. Their expert said they had done $694,000-worth; Ooi’s said $87,000, and another $1 million was needed; an independent court-appointed surveyor arrived at $298,000, but that report specifically excluded ‘historic repairs’, which Armitage says was much of their work.

There have also been arguments about how high the rent is (Hum lost, but is appealing); Ooi’s claims Hum has “improperly” used the building as a boarding house (denied by Hum), and an ongoing stoush over whether the lease required Hum to open a restaurant on site, or simply allowed it.

Things got so bitter that when Stylo, Ooi’s company, got a court order for back rent to be paid within 15 days, and Hum paid on the 16th day, they moved to cancel the lease, moving Justice Christian Whata to write: “Some disputes are beyond common sense resolution. This, it appears, is one of them” (Whata said cancellation would be “grossly disproportionate”).

In one judgement, Hum admits to not being a “perfect tenant” but Armitage says the struggle to pay the rent is because the faulty foundations left them unable to realise the site’s full potential. Armitage says they were upfront that their work would be done with DIY, volunteers and sponsors. “We were up front with having little money and the creative approach to restoration and the landlord has subsequently used that as our Achilles heel ever since... to get us out.”

And she says Ooi has harassed her, including unscheduled visits and when he forbid her, in writing, to have a home birth (she ignored this).

On Monday, another eviction had been scheduled, but instead Hum was at the Auckland High Court arguing for a stay. Justice Brewer, while noting Hum’s “poor record” of payment, indicated he would likely grant the stay ahead of more substantive hearings in September.

Parmenter, a veteran litigator, has been on the case from the start, and greeted Armitage warmly in courtroom five as ‘Rosebud’, then outside smilingly called her a ‘master propagandist’ as she tried to accost him about the tree-felling.

Parmenter describes Armitage as being adept at “mounting a big publicity campaign”, while Ooi is reluctant to talk to the media. But Parmenter claims Stylo’s five attempts at eviction were the only option. “Ms Armitage paints that to the media as bullying, but what is a landlord to do?

“According to the media reports, poor Ms Armitage and her charity are being set upon by the avaricious landlord Stylo. It is, in fact, the complete opposite.”

By his maths, Hum owes about $250,000 all up, including court costs, some rates and water bills, and he claims they are a “terrible payer” - in his estimation only 20 per cent of the time are bills paid promptly.

Of the trees, he claims, Armitage is now a “trespasser on Stylo’s land; Stylo could do with the land as it wished” and the trees were cut down because they were damaging the fence, which forms part of the heritage site.

In his opinion, the building is under no threat. “There is propaganda out there to the effect that he is going to demolish the building: he (Ooi) loves the building,” says Parmenter. He claims Ooi had set aside $1m to “restore its beauty”.

Parmenter denies any issue around the piles, and describes Hum’s near-$700,000 investment as a “fabrication”. He also claims the lease had a clause in which Hum acknowledged the state of the building.

Meanwhile, April’s rent is now 12 days overdue: the rent payment was spent paying lawyers Bell Gully to appear in court on Monday. A ‘People Not Profit’ T-Shirt, a planned community day and a GiveALittle page are intended to come up with the money, and keep the fight going.