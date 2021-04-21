'Ploy' to get more offers in Auckland house sale backfires

Yang Li was hoping to get up to $1.4 million for the property south of Auckland.

A “ploy” to attract buyers for an Auckland property has backfired, with a High Court judge ordering the seller to accept an offer $210,000 under her original price.

In May 2020, Yang Li entered into an agreement with LJ Hooker Ponsonby to sell a property in Karaka, south of Auckland, with an asking price of $1.35 million.

According to a High Court judgment released on April 14, Li said she gave clear instructions to real estate agent Eric Fang, a close friend of hers, that she would not consider any offers below $1.35m.

She and co-owner Fuwa Melodi Ding were hoping to get up to $1.4m for the property, which had an Auckland Council valuation of $1.1m.

In July, Fang sent Li a WeChat message that he had found a buyer, a woman named Congmei Ma, who was offering $1.03m.

Li said the offer was far too low, and she did not respond to Fang.

On August 19, Fang presented Li with a signed sale agreement from Ma for $1.03m. According to the judgment, Fang said that Ma was prepared to increase her offer to up to $1.09m but no more. Fang told Li he knew that was not enough, and he had already found another buyer, Li said.

Li countersigned the agreement for $1.14m, having been assured by Fang that amount would not be accepted.

“Ms Li says that Mr Fang told her that the reason he wanted her to make a counter-offer was so that he could show it to future buyers and use it as a means of encouraging them to make offers themselves,” Associate Judge Peter Andrew said in the judgment.

“In her affidavit dated 26 November, 2020, Ms Li says it was ‘just a ploy to get future buyers to present offers’. That is said to be the basis for Ms Li counter-signing the ASP [agreement for sale and purchase] at $1.14m.

“Ms Li says that she never intended to sell at that price.”

On August 27, eight days later, Ma accepted the counter-offer of $1.14m and paid a deposit to the real estate agent. The same day, Fang sent a message to Li that Ma had accepted the $1.14m counter-offer.

The next day, Li’s solicitor contacted Ma’s solicitor to say there was no deal.

“The letter stated: Our client [Ms Li] advises that the purchase price appearing on the agreement, $1,140,000 has never been agreed by our client. There has never been a concluded agreement between the parties. So this agreement cannot proceed.”

Ma’s solicitor said there was a binding agreement, and forwarded an email from LJ Hooker Ponsonby that said Li had plenty of time to withdraw or increase her counter-offer, and that the agreement was legally binding.

Li’s lawyers ordered LJ Hooker Ponsonby to immediately return the deposit to the “purported purchaser”, and complained that the agency had emailed Ma’s lawyers without Li’s consent.

Li’s lawyer said Fang had no authority to present the $1.14m counter-offer to Ma if there was even the remotest possibility that she would accept it.

The judge said Fang was acting within his general authority, under the agency agreement, and the specific authority of Li about the price.

“It was Ms Li who made the counter-offer; Mr Fang, as the agent, simply presented it to Ms Ma (ie he acted as the intermediary),” he said in the judgment.

He ordered Li to perform the $1.14m agreement of sale and purchase between herself and Ma within 30 days of the judgment. He made no order for lawyers’ fees, but ordered Li to reimburse Ma for other costs.