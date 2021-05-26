Nelson's Pepin Island sold to mystery New Zealand company

Pepin Island is quite literally Middle Earth, and it’s very close to the centre of New Zealand.

A $13.5 million private island northeast of Nelson has returned to Kiwi ownership after 26 years.

Pepin Island, a 518-hectare property in Nelson’s Cable Bay, has been bought by an unnamed New Zealand company.

While details of the sale – including the price – are being kept secret, the island was listed for sale with a $16m price-tag in August 2018. However, in March 2021 that was dropped to $13.5m, New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Nelson sales associate Ian Keightley said.

Sotheby's International Pepin Island, northeast of Nelson, has sold to an unnamed New Zealand company after 26 years in international ownership.

The island includes a working sheep farm, a seven-bedroom farmhouse, and a small tourism operation with three eco-chalets.

READ MORE:

* Improved public access sought for Pepin Island

* Riot Foods former director on trying to get back into the business he started

* Private island near Nelson could be yours for $16 million



It generated substantial interest from both overseas and locally, with it eventually coming down to a multi-offer competition between two Kiwi buyers, he said.

That was partly driven by a spike in interest for “trophy properties”, he said.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff The island is accessible from Cable Bay via a causeway.

“When Covid came along inquiries increased for properties like this by about 1000 per cent.”

It was exciting to have the property back in Kiwi hands and the new owner wanted to keep existing public access open, Keightley said.

“With its secluded beaches and coves and incredible views, we are thrilled to see Pepin Island back under New Zealand custodianship,” he said.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff The new owners plan to keep existing public access open.

“The purchaser’s intention is to continue the current farming operation, tourist accommodation business, maintain current public access and further explore the establishment of strategic environmental areas across the island – a decision I am sure will be welcomed by the Nelson community.”

The property was last sold to German industrialist Viola von Hohenzollern for $2m in 1996. Her daughter, Olivia Hallman, inherited the island following her death in 2012.

While she owned the island, von Hohenzollern and farm manager Andrew Newton were praised for their ecological work, including pest eradication and replacing pine trees with 7000 natives.

“It is an extraordinary property and the vendors have done a wonderful job of maintaining the land and its unique ecological properties over the past 2½ decades,” Keightley said.

Sotheby's International As well as a small tourism operation, the island is home to a working sheep farm.

Following it being listed in 2018, National MP Nick Smith called on the Overseas Investment Office to ensure improved public access to the island if it was sold to another overseas buyer.

On Wednesday, he welcomed news that the “iconic island” was returning to New Zealand ownership. However, because it was not an overseas buyer, there was no opportunity to bring back a “queen’s chain” of reserve space around the foreshore.

The previous owners had been good custodians who generously allowed public access via a fundraising walk and he hoped that would continue.

“I look forward to a constructive relationship with the new owners on provision for public access,” he said.

“The hope is that the new owners will have a similarly public-spirited approach to allowing Nelsonians to enjoy the area ... equally if there are new proposals to develop the island, then there would be opportunity to improve access.”

The Nelson City Council also considered purchasing the island and returning it to public ownership.

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese said it was not “financially viable” for the city to buy and maintain the island but it was “heartening” that the owners wanted to establish strategic environmental areas.

“I look forward to meeting the new owners, and we remain open to exploring the possibility of partnership opportunities and increasing the connections between Pepin Island and the community.”