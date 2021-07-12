Court cuts compensation for buyer of leaky Sirocco apartment

A recent documentary highlighted the Sirocco apartments in Wellington as an example of the devastating problem facing owners of substandard apartment buildings.

A court case over a leaky apartment in central Wellington has left Court of Appeal judges feeling sorry for both parties.

Sirocco Apartments is probably uneconomic to repair and was one of the buildings featured in a recent documentary on the leaky building crisis, A Living Hell: Apartment Disasters.

Even in 2018 it was estimated to cost more than $20 million to fix the building, and remedial work has still not been carried out.

Michael Douglas Roberts​ bought a three-bedroom flat in the block in early 2014.

READ MORE:

* Urgent action needed on apartment law reform, Law Society says

* Living Hell: Apartment Disasters documentary exposes six-year-old block needing repairs

* Damages awarded to buyer misled about apartment building's leaks

* Wellington body corporate manager downplayed Sirocco Apartment's leak issues



The type of construction used was already known to cause problems and within months the scale of the problem at Sirocco began to emerge. Occupants were warned to stay off the balconies.

Roberts sued the body corporate secretary Jules Leloir​, and claimed losses of more than $600,000.

The High Court found Leloir had been misleading when she said, at the time Roberts was looking to buy his flat, the only weathertightness issues were to do with open walkways and had been fixed.

Leloir was ordered to pay Roberts $93,500, plus $25,000 general damages.

Both sides appealed and in its recent judgment the Court of Appeal said it could not help but have sympathy for both parties. Its decision reduced the $118,500 Leloir would have to pay, down to $81,000.

Leloir appeared to be a conscientious body corporate secretary but lacked the expertise to see the building’s systemic risks, the court said.

However she knew there were other leak issues at least to do with decks and bathrooms.

She was a layperson who made an innocently misleading statement, the court said.

However, the court also said: “The statements were obviously material to the quality of the apartment and therefore to its value”.

Roberts knew of the leaky building crisis in general but did not get a specialist pre-purchase building inspection report as was recommended in the agreement for sale and purchase and the city council land information memorandum.

His failure to take this obvious precautionary step was a significant and direct cause of his loss, the court said.

The Court of Appeal dismissed Roberts’ appeal to increase the damages, and allowed Leloir’s appeal in part, so that a 40 per cent reduction was applied for his contribution to his loss, instead of the 15 per cent the High Court judge allowed.

The court said Roberts still owned the flat.