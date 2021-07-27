Harcourts expands to buy HOAMZ in Invercargill

HOAMZ principal manager Carl Wilson, left, and Harcourts Invercargill manager Wayne Ellis are looking forward to Monday when a sale deal is signed off.

An Invercargill real estate company is buying city dealership HOAMZ.

Carl Wilson, who is the HOAMZ principal manager, said the time was right to sell to Harcourts W Thompson & Co Ltd.

“I’m looking forward to just selling [properties] again, getting back to the basics ... I can spend more time with the clients,” Wilson said.

He co-founded HOAMZ in Invercargill about 12 years ago.

All of HOAMZ’s 13 staff members supported the decision to sell to Harcourts, Wilson said.

They won’t have to shift as they will continue working in their current building under the Harcourts’ brand.

Harcourts manager Wayne Ellis said the company would become stronger with the buying of HOAMZ.

“We’re excited about the acquisition ... and we’re getting very experienced and successful agents joining us.”

Harcourts had about 50 staff in Invercargill and Gore, Ellis said.

Wilson worked for Harcourts for 19 years (1991-2010).

After viewing information on Harcourts’ subsequent growth in the past 11 years it convinced him more to sell to them.

“Since I’ve been away it’s amazing how it’s grown.”

The deal will be finalised on Monday.