Gaping hole in the ceiling is last straw for longtime Wellington renter

Pictured: Wellington renter Demi Kirkpatrick (left) and the hole in the ceiling that showed her the door to her beloved central Wellington apartment.

A sheet of duct-taped plastic covering a big, leaking hole in the ceiling was this longtime Wellington renter’s final straw.

Demi Kirkpatrick, 35, has rented on Courtenay Place, Te Aro since 2017. The government relations worker pays $335 per week for her one-bedroom apartment, which she vacated the night before Alert Level 4 lockdown settings came into effect after she was left staring at the underside of her neighbours' shower.

“This is your classic Wellington apartment. Nothing's happened since ‘93, the walls are crystal yellow. But I've fortunately never had a rent increase, and you get what you pay for.”

In early June, the shower in the apartment above Kirkpatrick’s started leaking into her ceiling. Since then, she's been trying and failing to get the problem seen to.

She contacted her private landlord on June 14 with pictures of damage. “A tiny bit of wallpaper was coming off, but when I touched it, it felt like I could put a hole through it.”

Kirkpatrick’s landlord got in touch with the building manager to organise a repair, but by July, nothing had been arranged and debris started crumbling into her shower.

Kirkpatrick followed up with him again, and again, he reassured her he’d sort it out.

Demi Kirkpatrick/Supplied The first photo Kirkpatrick sent to her landlord in early June.

Demi Kirkpatrick/Supplied As the upstairs shower continued to be used, the wallpaper peeled and more cracks began to show.

It was only on August 17 – the day New Zealand learned it had the first case of Covid-19 in the community in 170 days – that three plumbers contracted by Quinovic, the upstairs apartment’s property manager, arrived.

“The plumbers made the hole five times bigger, and secured it with a sheet of plastic and some tape,” said Kirkpatrick. “The plastic fell down later that night, and when I phoned to ask them to come and fix it, they refused [due to lockdown].”

It meant she faced spending level four with a gaping hole in her ceiling.

She offered to pay from her own pocket to have the hole patched up at short notice, but tradespeople could not deal with her, as the tenant, rather than the homeowner of the property.

On top of that, the flatmates of the upstairs apartment wanted to use Kirkpatrick’s shower, she said. “They texted me to ask if they could use my shower, during level 4, while they waited on repairs.”

Kirkpatrick, who was home sick with severe asthma, described herself as being “extremely stressed”, feeling she had no way to contain the water from a hole that big.

Although Kirkpatrick left her landlord several voicemails, he did not answer. He texted to say he had emailed Quinovic to express his frustration, and then suggested she contact Quinovic directly.

Stuff asked Kirkpatrick’s landlord for comment, but received no reply.

Philippa Hurst, operations manager for Quinovic Kent Terrace, provided a timeline of events that matched Kirkpatrick’s recollection.

“Plumbers went in to open up the ceiling to further investigate the source of leak, and patched up a temporary hole [made] in the ceiling,” Hurst said. “We received an email...advising the tape had come apart and the ceiling opened.”

Quinovic said it couldn't get a builder or plumber in to make a repair because of the lockdown announcement, and said it had taken “all reasonable steps taken to resolve the issue in as short a time frame as possible.”

Supplied These photos show the size of the hole initially, after a few weeks, and after the plumbers visited.

“We endeavour to fix all maintenance items on a timely basis and commenced the process immediately after we were advised of the leak by the body corporate,” Hurst said.

“Maintenance issues such as leaks can sometimes be difficult to resolve immediately and a temporary fix may be required until the job can be fixed permanently.

“The time taken to resolve...can also be influenced by other factors, including the type of building, the availability of tradespeople, the availability of building materials, the involvement of insurance companies and, in this case, a government-imposed lockdown.”

Supplied This is the ‘temporary hole’ made by the plumbers Quinovic contracted to investigate why their tenants' shower was leaking.

Kirkpatrick has bubbled up with a friend, who she is staying with for now, and has found another rental.

“I'm just praying lockdown ends, so I can formally end my tenancy and move," she said. “I guess on their end, Quinovic made attempts to repair the shower. But on my end, I reported an issue mid-June, and now we're almost in September, with nothing fixed.”

Renters United Wellington regional organiser Ashok Jacob said “these sorts of issues are common" in Wellington rentals.

The main option tenants have to get health and safety issues remedied is through the tenancy tribunal, he said, and that puts the onus on them.

Kirkpatrick felt serving her landlord a 14-day notice for repair via tenancy services, after two months of waiting, was pointless.

“I should have gone through Tenancy Services earlier, but of course the instinct is not to do that because you don't want to upset anyone.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Renters United Wellington regional organiser Ashok Jacob.

What are the rules for repairs under level four?

You can get a tradie for emergency jobs during alert level four – but only for the essentials.

Tradespeople can only undertake work in your home that is required to address immediate health or life safety risks, or to prevent serious environmental harm.

The government's examples of essential work for plumbers include the repair or replacement of a failed hot water cylinder, or unblocking and repair of sanitary waste or water supply pipes.

If a job is considered essential, two metre physical distancing, as well as strict health and safety measures, must be followed by both tradespeople and homeowners.

What are tenants' rights for getting repairs?

Wellington community lawyer Machrus Siregar said when a rental property has some sort of fault or damage, the tenant’s legal obligation is to notify the landlord as soon as possible (he advises renters to do this in writing).

Tenants are not legally obligated to organise repairs themselves, or pay out of their own pocket.

“Landlords have a clear legal obligation to maintain their properties in a reasonable state of repair,” he said.

Supplied Wellington community lawyer Machrus Siregar says he spends more time advising on “dismal” housing than anything else.

“That being said, in practice we often see tenants going beyond their legal obligations because they are the ones who are directly affected by the issue. My experience is that most tenants will ask the landlord one or twice, then give up and learn to live around the hazard.”

He gives the examples of Wellingtonians teaching their kids to avoid rotten balconies; step around “the giant pit in the driveway”; or cordoning off significant parts of their house – while continuing to pay full rent.

“Some tenants are too scared to bring up an issue with their property manager because they don’t want to be seen as difficult. Usually, the issue doesn't resolve itself until they engage a housing advocate or lawyer.”