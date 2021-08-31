Auckland's new homes consented up 29%, Wellington's up 4% in a year: Stats NZ

More than 19,000 new dwellings were consented in Auckland over the past year, making inroads into the region’s housing shortage, according to Stats NZ figures released on Tuesday.

Across Aotearoa New Zealand, a record 45,119 new homes received consent in the 12 months ended July 31. That was up 20 per cent on the previous July year.

Auckland region’s 19,158 new homes consented was a 29 per cent increase on the previous year, while Waikato saw a 15 per cent jump to 4751.

In the Wellington region, 3268 new homes were consented in 12 months, up 4.6 per cent, and in Canterbury there were 6811 new dwellings consented, up 19 per cent.

New dwelling numbers rose across all regions except Marlborough (248, down 5 per cent) and Otago (2063, down 8.5 per cent).

The record-breaking numbers backed up already strong expectations for more building over the next few years, said Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod​.

“The coming decade will see a significant re-shaping of the housing market in Auckland,” he said.

“For an extended period, building levels failed to keep up with population growth in our most populous region. However, the strong pipeline of work now in train will see much of the shortages that developed over the past decade being eroded over the coming years.

“That’s being reinforced by the closure of the borders and related slowdown in population growth.”

Issuance was also high in regions such as Canterbury, Waikato, Wellington, and Whanganui/Manawatū, Ranchhod said.

For the month, the number of consents issued across the country rose by 2.1 per cent to 4211, following strong increases in recent months, including a 4 per cent increase in June.

Most consents were for stand-alone houses (2315), followed by townhouses, flats and units (1248), retirement village units (398) and apartments (250).

The return to Covid alert level 4 just before midnight on August 17 was likely to mean delays in building, particularly in Auckland where alert levels would remain higher for longer, Ranchhod said.

“That will be reinforced by ongoing shortages of specialised labour and materials. However, those factors aren’t expected to derail the strong momentum in the construction sector.”

Building costs were also likely to continue rising, he said.

Stats NZ construction statistics manager Michael Heslop​ said there was a rise in the annual number of new homes consented for each 1000 residents, to 8.8 from 7.4 in the previous year ended July.

That remained below the record of 13.4 new homes consented per 1000 residents in the year ended December 1973.

Heslop noted that the previous July year also featured lockdown disruption across many territorial authorities.

Non-residential work consented for the year was worth $7.8 billion, up 15 per cent. That was led by education buildings worth $1.4b (up 26 per cent), factories worth $1.1b (up 70 per cent), and offices, administration and building transport buildings worth $1b (up 10 per cent).