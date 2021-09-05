Builders face 'shortages all over the place' thanks to 'berserk' housing market and Auckland's lockdown

Anthem Homes said it has been advised it won’t be able to source any new plasterboard from the North Island’s main manufacturing plant in Auckland.

Gib plasterboard looks to be the next building material in short supply as the industry tries to plan for the traditional busy summer season.

For North Island builders, most of their plasterboard is manufactured in Auckland and at the moment it’s not getting out of the super city because of the Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions.

There is another manufacturing plant in the South Island but builders there are also worried about the uncertainty of supply because of demand and the ongoing alert levels.

Builders are also preordering and stockpiling material worried that they’ll run out, but this is also putting pressure on supply.

Robyn Edie Master Builders New Zealand president Kerry Archer said he understood GIB compound or plaster was also becoming in short supply.

Stuff recently reported that insulation supplier Tasman Insulation owned by Fletcher Building told clients its Christchurch warehouse was out of Pink Batts.

It was unable to source more from Auckland where its factory was because of lockdown.

Master Builders New Zealand president Kerry Archer, based in Invercargill, said “any kind of insulation” along with a growing list of timber products were becoming difficult to source.

“We’ve had a supply chain issue that’s been going on for six months now but it’s just getting worse because Auckland is going to be shut until mid-September.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The show home by Anthem Homes where it is building new homes at Hamilton’s Greenhill Park.

“There is a lot of manufacturing in Auckland and it’s not getting out at the moment.”

Certified Builders Waikato Committee member Peter Brooky said builders around the country were worried about the “Christmas rush”.

“Come February I wouldn’t be surprised if some builders have to wrap their houses because they won’t get the material to complete the job.”

Brooky, who owns Excelsior Residential in Hamilton, said his supply of Gib was ok at the moment but there were long waiting lists for other materials.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Insulation is another key product in short supply at the moment.

“I went to order some [James] Hardies cavity battens and got told I can’t get any until next year.

“We’ve also put in a big order for cedar ages ago because we were worried about not getting it in time. If I order it now, it won’t get here until March.”

Brooky said there were “shortages all over the place” because of hold-ups in shipping due to the pandemic, more builders trying to preorder and the alert levels.

“But also the housing market has just gone berserk.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Anthem Homes director Douw Van Der Merwe showing Minister for Building and Construction Jenny Salesa around Greenhill Park in 2020.

“We’ve got work out to the end of next year, not all signed up, but strong leads and we’re doing a lot of concept plans now.”

Anthem Homes director Douw Van der Merwe​ said the Hamilton company couldn’t get any Gib out of Auckland.

“We have been advised it’s not available because we just can’t get it across the boundary.

“Cladding is also difficult to get. When you build a house there are so many items that go into it, even small items can hold up a build if you can’t secure the stock.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Building materials, most of which have some components involving overseas manufacturing, are taking longer to arrive in New Zealand.

Anthem Homes was among those building new homes in Greenhill Park in Hamilton.

“Some builds are slowing down, some are being put on hold until we get structural timber.

“We’ve been talking to clients about changing the designs or making amendments and that can mean going back to council, extra resource and there are costs involved.”

JCC Build owner Will Johnston, Hamilton, said long term councils needed to have more flexibility when it came to approving alternative building materials.

“When the designer submits plans to the council, they should have in there two or three alternative materials we can use on a project, if we can’t source the preferred material.

“At the moment if we can’t use Gib but can source an alternative we have to go back to council to get the plan changed and that takes 20 working days.”

JP Liebenberg, a Waikato Franchisee of Cavalier Homes, said supply problems required some “honest discussions” with clients.

“It’s hard to plan for this kind of stuff, people are still expecting work to be finished tomorrow.

“So I run them through the process, how it’s going to work and a lot of them are really scared to go down that path.”

Liebenberg said building material prices continued to escalate as demand increased.

“Every 5 minutes I get an email saying the price for this [material] is going up when you’ve already locked in a contract price to build for the customer.

“And then the next person expects to have the same price as what you gave the previous person.

“But you just have to be honest with people, don’t hide things from them, otherwise it’s just going to make life harder for you and your clients.”