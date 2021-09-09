Farm sale nudges $6m in online auction under Covid conditions

A 50-hectare Tatua dairy farm in Morrinsville sold for $5.95m at a virtual auction, breaking records for Bayleys Real Estate.

Real estate agents have been recreating the auction room amidst Covid-19, with agents forced to reassess the traditional face-to-face approach and offer viewings and auctions entirely online.

Bayleys Real Estate smashed two records with the $5.95m sale of a 50-hectare farm at an online auction under alert level 3.

And Lodge Real Estate’s online auctions sold nearly $17.5 million worth of property during the first week of alert level 4.

The Morrinsville farm sold by Bayleys was the agency’s most expensive property sale in a virtual auction, general manager and Waikato and country Manager Mark Dawe said.

It also attracted the highest price-per-hectare sale ($120,000 per hectare) for a dairy supply farm in Morrinsville.

The farm supplies the nearby Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company in Tatuanui – about one to two Tatua supplied farms come on the market each year.

That and marking agent Mike Fraser-Jones contributed to the record-breaking sale, Dawe said.

The Tatua dairy supply farm on Maungakawa Road previously share-milked 170 cows.

It was on the market for a few weeks and sold in less than 10 minutes at the September 2 auction.

The auction went live at the Bayleys office in Hamilton after the district moved into level 3, but the vendor and interested parties were asked to view the auction remotely.

A licensed salesperson bidded on behalf of the potential buyers.

Online auctions have proved successful since lockdown last year, Dawe said.

“We are selling well above 90 per cent of the properties that were put up for auction through lockdown.”

Lodge Real Estate has had buyers purchase a property without physically setting foot inside it.

Instead, they’ve used virtual tours, 3D walkthroughs and drone footage, managing director Jeremy O’Rourke said.

Buyers and sellers are much more comfortable continuing to transact online, he said.

supplied The Morrinsville farm sold by Bayleys was the agency’s most expensive property sale in a virtual auction.

The Covid pandemic was forcing the real estate industry to innovate and reassess its traditional face-to-face sales approach.

As well as holding online auctions, agents are taking more video to offer virtual viewings of homes to comply with social distancing rules.

“I believe this pandemic is a time of reckoning for our industry. The nimble will innovate, embrace digital and thrive while the staid, traditionalists risk being left behind,” O’Rourke said.